Goldman Sachs launches global infra feeder fund for Aussie investors

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) has successfully launched its inaugural Australian feeder fund off the back of significant demand from local clients.

The investment giant said the Aussie feeder fund, launched in the second quarter, provides investors with a gateway to significant global infrastructure opportunities that were previously hard to access.

It marks the fourth global vehicle established by GSAM and will specifically concentrate on opportunities identified in the US and Europe.

The new fund is available via a traditional capital call or fully funded AUD feeder structure and is administered by Apex Group, with Equity Trustees as the responsible entity.

To support the launch, GSAM chair and co-chief investment officer infrastructure Philippe Camu visited Australia to meet local investors.

While down under, he told Financial Standard that across both regions the investment team is prioritising megatrends within four sub-sectors.

"The most exciting trends today include energy transition, digital infrastructure, transport and logistics and social infrastructure which pertain to essential services," he said.

"We have deep expertise in each of these four parts of the infrastructure landscape and ensure diversification between the buckets is achieved."

Against quite a bleak macroeconomic backdrop, there is a need to identify particularly attractive opportunities for clients, Camu pointed out.

"That means looking at transactions where things are more complex, not just simple auctions where it's just about the cost of capital," he said.

"Our areas of focus and our successful track record include corporate carve-outs, taking public companies private and building best-in-class companies through platform developments."

Further, Camu highlighted the firm has success in building platforms.

"We've done this historically over the last 15 years and from scratch built very significant platforms that have become best-in-class operators," he said.

"We've done it in renewables and digital infrastructure and are now doing it in utility-scale battery storage in the US."

Camu said the firm is now building out platforms in Europe with biomethane.

"... creating renewable gas out of agricultural waste through anaerobic digestion. The broader focus towards net zero creates particularly attractive opportunities for us in Europe and the US," he said.

Another area of focus for the investment giant is mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

"We use our existing portfolio companies, and to do highly accretive bolt-on acquisitions through mergers and acquisitions. Through those, we invest capital at accretive and better returns," he said.

Camu said the fund was driven by client demand, as Australian investors have previously faced challenges in accessing exposure to global value-add infrastructure opportunities.

"Infrastructure, as an asset class, was created by very large institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, insurance companies," he explained.

"Most of the capital allocated to the asset class traditionally was coming from those large investors. These very big institutions with long-dated liabilities indexed on inflation were seeking real assets that would match these liabilities and provide them stable and predictable cash flows indexed on inflation."

However, there's been a shift in client appetite.

"Recently, private wealth investors, all the way through to retail investors have realised the attraction of this asset class," he said.

"Its downside resilience and its ability to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns make infrastructure a particularly compelling asset class in the current context of economic headwinds, heightened uncertainty, and high inflation."

According to Camu, Australian clients have shown a particular interest but were shut off from accessing global opportunities.

"There's a lot of access already to domestic infrastructure but we have seen that there is strong demand for offshore global value-add infrastructure exposure," he commented.

It's these offshore opportunities which the fund seeks to target.

"Historically, we haven't invested in Australia. This is the country that invented infrastructure and there are significant amounts of capital here," he explained.

"We focus on international OECD markets where our sourcing of transactions is highly differentiated and where we see best-in-class opportunities."

However, Camu pointed out a few areas where investing has proven to be challenging.

"Traditional renewables, for example, wind and solar," he said.

"We've been successful historically investing significant capital in solar and on-shore and off-shore wind generation; we have done it in the Americas, Europe and Japan."

But recently the firm has found the risk-adjusted returns in traditional renewables less attractive.

"That is why we are investing in the new energy transition opportunities; utility scale battery storage, renewable gas generation, pre-consumer waste to renewable gas," he said.

Similarly, Camu pointed out that recent valuations in digital infrastructure have been high, making it harder to invest in the space.

"Those sectors keep on evolving so I'd expect us to transact there in due course," he said.

"Our focus is really to identify the best risk-adjusted opportunities on a global basis and across all our sub-sectors. Our track record speaks for itself."

Globally, GSAM has US$2 trillion in assets under management as at December end.