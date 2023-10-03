Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Goldman Sachs appoints head of equity capital markets

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 3 OCT 2023   11:56AM

Goldman Sachs has named Aaron Lamshed as its new head of equity capital markets (ECM) in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), as Ian Taylor steps down from the role.

Lamshed joined the investment giant in 2014 as an executive director and was named managing director in 2021.

Throughout his tenure, Goldman Sachs said that he led numerous milestone ECM transactions across a broad range of sectors.

Going forward, the new head will assume responsibility for the strategic direction and success of Goldman Sachs' ECM franchise in the ANZ region, while maintaining his existing responsibilities as head of syndicate.

Meanwhile, Taylor will exit the firm and join APM Human Services International (APM) as its chief strategy officer in early 2024.

In an announcement to the ASX, APM stated that Taylor will assume overall leadership responsibilities for strategic planning, business development, corporate development, and investor relations.

Additionally, Goldman Sachs also advised that current executive director Mike Cluskey will join its financing group.

Cluskey has been with the firm since 2012. In the new role, he will take on responsibilities for originating and executing transactions across the entire range of products within the financing group.

He will do this while maintaining his existing coverage responsibilities with select clients in the financial institutions sector.

Goldman Sachs co-head of investment banking ANZ and managing director Zac Fletcher congratulated the pair.

"Please join us in congratulating Aaron and Mike on their new roles and wishing them continued success," they said.

OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

OCT
23

11th Post Retirement Australia Hybrid Forum 2023 

OCT
30

7th FUNDTECH 2023- Future of Super Fund Technology & Innovations Hybrid Forum 

