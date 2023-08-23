Global X launches US tech ETF

The Global X US 100 ETF (N100) aims to offer access to the top 100 most innovative, large-cap companies in the US at a cost-effective rate.

The Global X US 100 Index tracks the performance of the largest 100 companies listed on the NASDAQ, excluding financials and REITs. It holds the likes of Nvidia, Google, Apple, and Microsoft.

According to Global X, it is the most affordable ETF of its kind in Australia with a management fee of 0.24% per annum - as much as half what customers are paying for other similar ETFs quoted on the ASX.

Global X ETFs Australia chief executive Evan Metcalf said the new fund brings important exposure to US-based tech heavy innovators for local investors, serving as a growth-focused core portfolio building block that provides sector and geographical diversification away from Australia.

"Reflecting on that, these companies have a proven history of high performance compared to other major markets," he said.

"The Global X 100 Index has easily outperformed Australia's own benchmark share index, returning 18.7% p.a. over the five years to August 15, compared to 6.9% p.a. for the S&P/ASX 200 and 14.0% for the US benchmark."

Metcalf said the launch of N100 comes from Global X's mission to provide Australian investors with quality value products at cost-efficient rates, allowing investors greater returns by reducing margin intake.

"By drawing on resources and synergies across the wider Mirae Asset Financial Group (Mirae), we have been able to develop a cost-effective product that offers exposure to companies at the fore of long-term structural megatrends and provides great value for Australian investors seeking exposure to high-growth sectors," he said.

N100 represents the first Global X branded index in Australia. It brings the number of Global X ETFs on the ASX to 34.

In April, Global X unveiled the Global X USD Corporate Bond ETF (Currency Hedged) (USIG) which aims to provide investors with access to the world's largest corporate bond.

"Global X's international business, its strong in-house research team, and the backing of Mirae have enabled the launch of this new ETF, which complements other Global X ETFs offering exposure to high growth US innovation led companies through the ease, convenience and low cost of an ETF quoted on the ASX," Metcalf said.