Global X launches commodities ETF

Global X launched its first broad-based commodity ETF down under, the Bloomberg Commodity ETF (BCOM).

BCOM tracks the Bloomberg Commodity Index 3-Month Forward Excess Return, offering investors access to both soft and hard commodities such as grains, energy, precious metals, metals, and livestock.

Global X head of investment strategy Blair Hannon said these commodities are some of the most significant to the global economy.

"They tend to have the largest and most liquid futures markets, making them easiest for investors to access," Hannon said.

"Importantly, commodities function as a natural hedge against inflation; their prices tend to rise when inflation is rising.

"For this reason, commodities can add protective benefits to a portfolio as inflation continues to prove persistent."

Hannon added BCOM packages all commodities into one fund while capturing the performance of the entire commodities asset class for investors.

"Doing so can help reduce both market and idiosyncratic risks of individual commodities and avoids investors having to try to pick winners in a crowded field," he said.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg head of indices APAC Ji Zhuang said that with the current global uncertainty, investors are attracted to products with more diversified exposures to hedge long-term macroeconomic risks.

"Our established BCOM index is uniquely designed to focus on market liquidity and diversification with capping mechanisms to preserve balance over time," Zhuang said.

"In addition, the BCOM Forward indices offers investors a comprehensive set of exposures along the commodity curve, allowing ETF providers like Global X to customise their offering."

In May, Hannon highlighted the major ETF investment megatrends, highlighting opportunities for growth in decarbonisation - including clean energy, minerals and tech.

"Thematic ETFs are very important to investors' portfolios because they identify long-term structural trends and leverage those trends to enable investors to build wealth over time," Hannon said.

"It is important for ETF providers to be at the forefront of megatrends that will offer value to investors."