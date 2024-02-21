Global X ETFs appoints new chief executive from Goldman Sachs

Global X ETFs has appointed Goldman Sachs executive Ryan O'Connor as its new US chief executive, effective April 8.

O'Connor will lead the firm's strategy, revitalise its product suite, and manage its team.

Prior to joining Global X, O'Connor was head of ETF product at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, where he led all aspects of its ETF product platform. Initially, he was brought on board to develop the firm's US fund strategist model portfolio business.

Additionally, O'Conner's experience includes over a decade at State Street Global Advisors, where he led a "diverse cohort" of product and capital markets teams for the SPDR ETFs.

Hyeon-Joo Park, founder and global strategy officer of Mirae Asset, the parent company of Global X, recognised the ETF provider as an innovator and integral to its growth and success.

"It's our desire to take Global X from a rising star to a clear-cut leader in the ETF industry," Park said.

In recent months, Global X has embarked on a "strategic repositioning" to jumpstart momentum, refocusing on core competencies with a clear emphasis on its client base. But now is the right time to bring in new leadership, he said.

"Ryan has a notable track record of driving growth across the ETF value chain for the world's largest asset managers. He is eager to bring his ETF industry experience and strategic, growth-oriented mindset to Global X, and we are excited to have him on board to help take the business to its next level," he said.

As of February 2024, Global X held $43 billion in assets under management.