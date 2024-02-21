Global X ETFs appoints new chief executive from Goldman Sachs

Global X ETFs appoints new chief executive from Goldman SachsBY ANDREW MCKEAN | WEDNESDAY, 21 FEB 2024 11:36AM
Read more: Global X, Ryan O'Connor, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Hyeon-Joo Park, Mirae Asset, State Street Global Advisors
Global X ETFs has appointed Goldman Sachs executive Ryan O'Connor as its new US chief executive, effective April 8.
O'Connor will lead the firm's strategy, revitalise its product suite, and manage its team.
Prior to joining Global X, O'Connor was head of ETF product at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, where he led all aspects of its ETF product platform. Initially, he was brought on board to develop the firm's US fund strategist model portfolio business.
Additionally, O'Conner's experience includes over a decade at State Street Global Advisors, where he led a "diverse cohort" of product and capital markets teams for the SPDR ETFs.
Hyeon-Joo Park, founder and global strategy officer of Mirae Asset, the parent company of Global X, recognised the ETF provider as an innovator and integral to its growth and success.
"It's our desire to take Global X from a rising star to a clear-cut leader in the ETF industry," Park said.
In recent months, Global X has embarked on a "strategic repositioning" to jumpstart momentum, refocusing on core competencies with a clear emphasis on its client base. But now is the right time to bring in new leadership, he said.
"Ryan has a notable track record of driving growth across the ETF value chain for the world's largest asset managers. He is eager to bring his ETF industry experience and strategic, growth-oriented mindset to Global X, and we are excited to have him on board to help take the business to its next level," he said.
As of February 2024, Global X held $43 billion in assets under management.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Reforms will strengthen retirement advice: Experts|
SMSFA reappoints Hay-Bartlem as chair|
Risk, compliance staff in hot demand|
QIC, super funds pour more into Queensland space tech|
|Sponsored by
The rigour and research behind Macquarie's active ETFs
Go behind the scenes for an insider view of Macquarie's active ETF strategies and market analysis.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Danielle Mair
UNISUPER