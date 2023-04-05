Global X debuts US corporate bond ETF

Global X has launched a US investment grade corporate bond ETF, amid skyrocketing credit demand.

The Global X USD Corporate Bond ETF (Currency Hedged) (USIG) aims to provide investors with access to the world's largest corporate bond in a cost-effective, highly liquid and currency hedged vehicle.

The new fund by Global X has a 30-basis point management fee and follows the Bloomberg USD Liquid Investment Grade Corporate Hedged to AUD Index. The ETF provides investors with access to US investment grade investment bonds, with maturities of at least three years, and a minimum issuance of $750 million per bond and $2 billion per issuer.

Global X head of investment strategy Blair Hannon said USIG aims to offer investors steady income through US investment grade corporate bonds, delivering higher yields than US treasuries, while maintaining attractive risk-adjusted returns.

"Investment grade bonds strike a balance between risk and reward - offering proportionately higher yields than US treasuries, but lower yield potential than riskier high yield bonds," Hannon explained.

"To build up your portfolio's resilience and yield potential you could consider having multiple US bond ETFs in your investment mix.

"Additionally, fixed income strategies can act as a ballast in times of distress - such as the market conditions the US and beyond are currently experiencing - as well as diversifying a portfolio's risk profile and income potential."

Hannon pointed out that there's been a rapid sentiment shift that has heavily impacted fixed income markets, especially in the US, driven by events like the Silicon Valley Bank collapse and persistent interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

"... many investors are consequently looking to bonds as a safe haven," he said.

"Only a month ago, US 12-month treasuries were paying more than 5% for the first time since 2001, yet with the recent market dislocation we've seen these rates compress back towards 4.50%.

"This is where US investment grade bonds can shine because they have a low correlation to equity markets - for instance a 28% correlation to the S&P 500, according to Bloomberg."

The US corporate bond market is the world's largest with more than US$1.2 trillion worth of investment grade bonds being issued in 2022 and over US$10 trillion in outstanding debt.

However, despite its scale, Australian investors have had limited access to this fixed income asset, Hannon argued.

This new ETF is the fourth product launch for Global X this year and brings its product range to 31 ETFs as it continues to expand its business in Australia.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, Global X ETFs Australia recently introduced the local market's first fully systematic, index tracking covered call products.

The products are the Global X S&P/ASX 200 Covered Call ETF (AYLD), the Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (UYLD), and the Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD).

Both QYLD and UYLD track two of Global X's most successful US offerings, the US$6.6 billion QYLD.US and US$2.2 billion XYLD.US.