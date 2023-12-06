Newspaper icon
Global X accelerates push to leapfrog local rivals

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 DEC 2023   12:43PM

Global X is intensifying efforts to challenge local ETF managers, targeting an ambitious growth in assets under management (AUM) by the end of 2024.

The ETF manager, having reached $6 billion AUM in 2023, is now pursuing a goal of $10 billion by 2025, with the hope of increasing its Australian market share.

Global X chief executive Evan Metcalf said the firm is determined to lead the way in delivering an improved investment experience for Australians, with plans to expand its local ETF market share (4%) through strategic growth initiatives in the coming year.

"Our current line-up is comprised of many unique and innovative solutions, many first to market," Metcalf said.

"Next year we have plans to continue the expansion of our product range so, over time, it will be relevant to more clients."

Metcalf also clarified that, albeit a readiness to compete on price when needed, Global X's strategy prioritises the creation of in-demand products that align with their "investor-first" philosophy.

This strategic emphasis on product innovation and investor-first philosophy comes at a critical time; Global X senior product and investment strategist David Tuckwell observes a snowballing of sophistication and saturation within the Australian ETF market.

Interestingly, there's been a notable 18% increase in exchange-traded products (ETPs) in the year to September 2023, according to Rainmaker Information.

"As competition enters the market, we cannot take our leadership in niche market segments, such as commodities, digital assets and thematics for granted," Tuckwell said.

"We will continue to defend our position in this space while diversifying into new areas."

Since September 2022, Global X has launched 12 new funds in Australia, including a first-of-its-kind copper miners ETF (ASX: WIRE) and a trio of covered call products (ASX: AYLD, QYLD, UYLD).

Amid its expansion efforts, Global X has strengthened its team by appointing Manny Damianakis as head of sales, a move following the recent appointment of Marc Jocum.

Damianakis joins Global X from Insight Investment Consultants, where he was as a director. His career spans over two decades, including distribution roles at Franklin Templeton, AMP Capital, and Vanguard.

At Vanguard, Damianakis was part of the team that established its dominant ETF business in Australia - now the largest local ETP manager with $46 billion in funds under management.

"Since launching in Australia last year, Global X has made a significant impact on the ETF market with its aggressive product strategy. I look forward to continuing this growth and offering genuine value to our clients in a competitive landscape," he said.

On the appointment of Damianakis, Metcalf emphasised his role in shaping the future of Global X, saying: "Manny will drive our sales strategy, using his extensive experience to deepen key client relationships, enhance our processes and ultimately grow our market share."

