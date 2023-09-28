Newspaper icon
Global small caps outperform Aussie counterparts: SSGA

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 28 SEP 2023   12:45PM

State Street says global small cap companies have consistently bested their Australian counterparts, offering higher annual returns and lower volatility.

The US$3.6 trillion asset manager noted that the MSCI World Small Caps Index has yielded an 8.39% annual return over the last 22 years, outperforming the Australian small caps index by 2.9%.

Additionally, global small caps experienced 5.9% earnings growth and showed less market volatility, whereas Australian small caps had a negative earnings growth of -1.3% and were more volatile.

State Street's head of portfolio management Australia, systematic equity - active, Bruce Apted explained that currently global smaller companies offer better investment value compared to their Australian equivalents.

"Since 2001, global smaller companies are trading on a multiple of 15.3x well below historical averages at the 31st percentile. Compare this to the MSCI World Index trading at 16.8x or the 83rd percentile," Apted said.

"Australian smaller companies are in fact the most expensive sitting at the 90th percentile since 2001."

Investors can explore various strategies to tap into global small caps, including active management, which he said "should benefit from the larger breadth found in this universe."

Evidently, the MSCI World Small Cap Index boasts a pool of 4313 constituents, vastly outnumbering the 198 options in the S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Index as of August 31. This disparity presents more opportunities for active portfolio managers.

"A fundamental principle in active management implies that an active managers ability to generate risk adjusted excess returns (information ratio), is directly related to their stock picking ability but also directly proportional to the number of independent active positions," he commented.

"For a constant level of stock picking ability, the risk adjusted excess return is expected to improve significantly with larger universes that offer larger breadth."

Meanwhile, elaborating on the broader allure of small-cap investments, Apted emphasised the current buzz surrounding smaller companies among investors.

Typically, in a growth phrase, these companies present unique opportunities for above-market growth, he said.

Additionally, their relative obscurity also improves the potential for increased valuation, particularly as these small-cap companies become better understood and more widely recognised for their innovative business models.

