Global fund managers welcome chief executives

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 15 DEC 2023   12:42PM

Edward M. "Ted" Maloney is set to become chief executive of MFS Investment Management (MFS), while Philippe Setbon has been appointed as chief executive of Natixis Investment Managers (Natixis).

Maloney will succeed MFS's current chief executive Michael Roberge, who will assume the role of executive chair.

Roberge has been with the company for almost 30 years and has held the role since 2017.

Maloney also has an impressive track record at the wealth management firm, having served as its chief investment officer for the past four years. Before joining MFS, Maloney worked at Fidelity Management & Research Company and Lyceum Capital.

Reporting to Roberge, Maloney will be responsible for the strategic direction and vision of MFS, leading a team of investment, distribution, finance, human resources, legal and technology functions at the firm.

"Having worked with Ted for nearly two decades, I have seen firsthand the profound impact that his leadership has had on the firm and our clients worldwide and know he is the best person to lead MFS forward," Roberge said.

"His appointment is the culmination of many years of leadership planning and is consistent with MFS' long-term approach to executive transitions.

"As MFS approaches its centennial anniversary in 2024, I cannot help but think about the next century ahead. While there is no telling exactly what will come, I am certain that Ted and future generations of MFS leaders will continue to serve with purpose and conviction to create value responsibility on behalf of our clients."

Elsewhere, Setbon has become the new global chief executive of Natixis, succeeding Tim Ryan who wishes to pursue a career outside of the French firm.

Setbon brings over 30 years of experience in financial services to the role and has spent the last four years as chief executive of Natixis affiliate manager Ostrum Asset Management (Ostrum).

In his new role, Setbon will oversee the firm's asset and wealth management business. He will also serve as a member of Groupe BPCE's senior management and executive committees.

Groupe BPCE, which is the second-largest banking group in France, also pursues its activities worldwide with the asset and wealth management services provided by Natixis.

BPCE global business chief executive Stéphanie Paix said Setbon's appointment recognises his successful work over at Ostrum and adds to his particularly rich and diverse career in the asset management industry.

"His new responsibilities will allow him to harness all his experience and know-how in order to develop the group's asset and wealth management business," Paix said.

Angela Jackson to helm annual Chief Economists Forum

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:47PM
Impact Economics and Policy lead economist Angela Jackson is set to lead discussions at the Financial Standard Chief Economists Forum 2024, joined by industry stalwart Don Stammer.

Caddick SMSF clients should recoup all funds: Lawyer

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:44PM
While there are good indications that Melissa Caddick's victims will recoup most of their funds, the lawyer spearheading the latest class action believes that SMSF clients should get all their money back.

AustralianSuper in talks to extend administration services mandate

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:41PM
AustralianSuper has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Link Group to negotiate an extension to their core administration services partnership.

IFM Investors appoints diversified credit leads

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:40PM
IFM Investors has made a few significant changes to its Australian diversified credit team to help drive growth in the asset class.

