Economics

Global equities to grow in 2023: Plato

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 16 JAN 2023   12:51PM

Dividends from global equities are projected to increase this year, however, investors should be wary of macro risks, according to Plato Investment Management.

In its latest global income report, the Sydney-based investment manager stated that income growth was positive in AUD terms.

"After 2020's pandemic-driven income cuts, global investors have seen strong growth in dividends across 2021 (+12.8% in AUD) and again in 2022 (+15.8% in AUD), and we expect this trend to moderate in 2023 as interest rates rise," Plato Global Shares Income Fund portfolio manager Daniel Pennell said.

"However, we believe global shares will continue to provide Australian investors a great source of diversified income."

According to Pennell, in the latter half of last year, large companies such as Microsoft Corp, Johnson & Johnson, and Proctor & Gamble increased their dollar payouts.

"In addition, businesses like Volkswagen AG have recently paid out further special dividends," he said.

Pennell added that recent increases have also been from energy companies, with the sector considerably outperforming all other sectors in 2022.

"Strong balance sheets, driven by the commodity rally, enabled increased payouts from businesses including Shell, BP plc and Exxon Mobil Corp. We think this strength can continue into 2023 with energy prices likely to remain elevated," he said.

Pennell said that active management remains critical, amid economic uncertainty.

He said: "In the current messy global macro environment, its important investors are selective when it comes to dividends and pay attention to the risk of dividend traps."

