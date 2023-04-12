Global economic growth hits 20-year low: IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reported a significant decrease in global economic growth, reaching a 20-year low.

The IMF World Economic Outlook 2023 report said there were tentative signs in early 2023 that the world economy could achieve a soft landing - with inflation coming down and growth steady - which have receded amid stubbornly high inflation and recent financial sector turmoil.

"Although inflation has declined as central banks have raised interest rates and food and energy prices have come down, underlying price pressures are proving sticky, with labour markets tight in a number of economies," the IMF said.

"Side effects from the fast rise in policy rates are becoming apparent, as banking sector vulnerabilities have come into focus and fears of contagion have risen across the broader financial sector, including nonbank financial institutions."

Global growth is forecast to decline from 3.4% in 2022 to 2.8% in 2023, assuming that recent financial sector stresses are contained, the IMF said. However, advanced economies are expected to experience a sharper slowdown, with growth projections falling from 2.7% in 2022 to 1.3% in 2023.

The anaemic outlook reflects the tight policy stances needed to bring down inflation, the fallout from the recent deterioration in financial conditions, and the ongoing war in Ukraine, the IMF said.

"Risks to the outlook are heavily skewed to the downside, with the chances of a hard landing having risen sharply," the IMF also said.

"Financial sector stress could amplify and contagion could take hold, weakening the real economy through a sharp deterioration in financial conditions and compelling central banks to reconsider their policy paths."

The IMF's latest forecast for Australia showed a decline in real GDP growth from 3.7% in 2022 to 1.6% in 2023, before ticking up to 1.7% in 2024.

Meanwhile, inflation is projected to decrease from 6.6% in 2022 to 5.3% in 2023 and further to 3.2% in 2024.

The unemployment rate in Australia, which was 3.7% in 2022, is expected to increase to 4% in 2023 and further to 4.1% in 2024.