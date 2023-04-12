Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Global economic growth hits 20-year low: IMF

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 APR 2023   12:42PM

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reported a significant decrease in global economic growth, reaching a 20-year low.

The IMF World Economic Outlook 2023 report said there were tentative signs in early 2023 that the world economy could achieve a soft landing - with inflation coming down and growth steady - which have receded amid stubbornly high inflation and recent financial sector turmoil.

"Although inflation has declined as central banks have raised interest rates and food and energy prices have come down, underlying price pressures are proving sticky, with labour markets tight in a number of economies," the IMF said.

"Side effects from the fast rise in policy rates are becoming apparent, as banking sector vulnerabilities have come into focus and fears of contagion have risen across the broader financial sector, including nonbank financial institutions."

Sponsored by Warakirri
Time to buy smaller companies?

Global growth is forecast to decline from 3.4% in 2022 to 2.8% in 2023, assuming that recent financial sector stresses are contained, the IMF said. However, advanced economies are expected to experience a sharper slowdown, with growth projections falling from 2.7% in 2022 to 1.3% in 2023.

The anaemic outlook reflects the tight policy stances needed to bring down inflation, the fallout from the recent deterioration in financial conditions, and the ongoing war in Ukraine, the IMF said.

"Risks to the outlook are heavily skewed to the downside, with the chances of a hard landing having risen sharply," the IMF also said.

"Financial sector stress could amplify and contagion could take hold, weakening the real economy through a sharp deterioration in financial conditions and compelling central banks to reconsider their policy paths."

The IMF's latest forecast for Australia showed a decline in real GDP growth from 3.7% in 2022 to 1.6% in 2023, before ticking up to 1.7% in 2024.

Meanwhile, inflation is projected to decrease from 6.6% in 2022 to 5.3% in 2023 and further to 3.2% in 2024.

The unemployment rate in Australia, which was 3.7% in 2022, is expected to increase to 4% in 2023 and further to 4.1% in 2024.

Read more: InflationInternational Monetary FundAustraliaEconomicsUkraineUnemployment
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Lowe reinforces more hikes may come
Super reform "takes away the right to be tax exempt"
Investor education combats emotions: Experts
UBS set for Australian wealth management comeback
BlackRock eyes new ETF products
Aware Super acquires stake in UK developer
Curbing super tax breaks for the wealthy: Consultation opens
Taskforce exposes rising dangers for retail investors
Betashares launches practice development offering, appoints head
Global crypto platform expands to Australia

Editor's Choice

ASIC warns super funds on member communication failure

KARREN VERGARA
Superannuation funds that fail the performance test downplay their results and obfuscate members from understanding critical information, according to the corporate regulator.

Pension fund ousts chief over US bank losses

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The chief executive of Sweden's Alecta was let go by the fund as it looks to recover from large losses resulting from investments in Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank.

BT, Striver partner to tackle adviser shortage

CASSANDRA BALDINI
BT and Striver have launched a program which aims to tackle the financial advice industry's talent shortage, using a tech-based human resources platform and guiding new entrants towards the profession.

Global economic growth hits 20-year low: IMF

ANDREW MCKEAN
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reported a significant decrease in global economic growth, reaching a 20-year low.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Robert Talevski

MANAGING DIRECTOR
ACTIVUS INVESTMENT ADVISORS PTY LTD
From a young age, Activus Investment Advisors managing director Robert Talevski dreamed of a career in investment management. With hard work, a bit of luck and determination, he forged his path. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.