Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

George Lucas to depart Raiz Invest

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 26 SEP 2022   11:46AM

Raiz managing director and joint group chief executive (international) George Lucas will leave the company effective from December 31.

In an ASX announcement, the board acknowledged Lucas' work in establishing Raiz and for his leadership of the company through significant growth and expansion.

Raiz has over $1 billion in assets under management and over 1.5 million investment accounts.

On his decision to leave, Lucas said: "Founding and building Raiz has been my most rewarding challenge. I'm proud of having helped over one million people learn more about savings and investments."

Sponsored by GQG Partners
Navigating Challenging Markets? Register Here [Earn CPD]

"I am excited about the future for Raiz, especially the renewed focus on educating the next generation on building financial security."

Raiz chair Harvey Kalman commented: "I'm going to miss having George's unique perspective and my directors and I are indebted to George's intuition and spirit of entrepreneurship."

Kalman added that Lucas was instrumental in the identification and successful execution of market opportunities that provided wealth management pathways to Raiz's investors.

Further, he remarked that these pathways allowed Raiz investors to access markets and savings opportunities previously unavailable to them.

The board announced that Brendan Malone, currently joint group chief executive (Australia) will take on the role of managing director and chief executive, assuming responsibility for all Raiz offices.

"Brendan has been an integral part of the business since joining as the first employee of the organisation in 2015," Kalman said.

"He brings a passion for our customers and our people, as well as an intimate knowledge and understanding of our business.

"The board is confident that Brendan is well equipped and committed to leading the next stage of growth for the company."

The executive changes will take effect on September 26 to enable an orderly transition.

Aside from Lucas' exit, the board is also making changes to its composition, with Kalman stepping down from the role of chair.

"It's been a privilege to chair the board of Raiz over the past 12 months, steering it through one of the most tumultuous periods in the organisation's history," Kalman said.

"The organisation is moving into a new strategic era, and I believe this is a good time to allow fresh leadership in the chair and chief executive roles to take the business forward."

He announced that the current chair of the Audit and Risk Committee, Stuart Grimshaw, will step into the role of chair, with effect from September 27.

Kalman will continue to serve on the board as a non-executive director.

Read more: RaizGeorge LucasHarvey KalmanBrendan MaloneStuart GrimshawASX
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Ethical ETF popularity soars
Atlas Arteria ignores IFM opposition to latest deal
BlackRock unveils new iShares ETF
AMP loses management of ACRT
eToro launches local stocks portfolio
Not ruling anything out: Insignia Financial
Assets under custody take a hit: ACSA
Insignia Financial responds to EQT speculation
Martin Currie introduces Aussie equities strategy
A solution to active fund underperformance

Editor's Choice

Adviser of the Year named

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Felicity Cooper from Cooper Wealth Management has taken out the title at the Association of Financial Advisers national conference.

Allianz Retire+ bolsters executive team

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:32PM
Andrew Stewart and Malcom Weir join the Allianz Retire+ team as its new head of distribution wealth and head of life protection, while Jasmine Jirele becomes its new president and chief executive, North America.

Link acquisition deal terminated

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:02PM
Link Group has announced that the proposed acquisition by Dye & Durham has officially collapsed.

Caddick mansion officially on the market

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:30PM
The listing for the Dover Heights home that Melissa Caddick disappeared from in November 2020 has gone live, with hopes the sale will help return money to those she ripped off.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

SEP
29

AICLA/ANZIIF Claims Convention 

OCT
4

Investments in Super - Part 2 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Would you recommend a smaller fund if its two-year history to date recorded strong alpha?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Richard Ivers

PORTFOLIO MANAGER - EQUITIES
PRIME VALUE ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Portfolio management isn't the easiest of gigs, but a little competition isn't unusual for Prime Value Asset Management's Richard Ivers. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.