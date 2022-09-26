George Lucas to depart Raiz Invest

Raiz managing director and joint group chief executive (international) George Lucas will leave the company effective from December 31.

In an ASX announcement, the board acknowledged Lucas' work in establishing Raiz and for his leadership of the company through significant growth and expansion.

Raiz has over $1 billion in assets under management and over 1.5 million investment accounts.

On his decision to leave, Lucas said: "Founding and building Raiz has been my most rewarding challenge. I'm proud of having helped over one million people learn more about savings and investments."

"I am excited about the future for Raiz, especially the renewed focus on educating the next generation on building financial security."

Raiz chair Harvey Kalman commented: "I'm going to miss having George's unique perspective and my directors and I are indebted to George's intuition and spirit of entrepreneurship."

Kalman added that Lucas was instrumental in the identification and successful execution of market opportunities that provided wealth management pathways to Raiz's investors.

Further, he remarked that these pathways allowed Raiz investors to access markets and savings opportunities previously unavailable to them.

The board announced that Brendan Malone, currently joint group chief executive (Australia) will take on the role of managing director and chief executive, assuming responsibility for all Raiz offices.

"Brendan has been an integral part of the business since joining as the first employee of the organisation in 2015," Kalman said.

"He brings a passion for our customers and our people, as well as an intimate knowledge and understanding of our business.

"The board is confident that Brendan is well equipped and committed to leading the next stage of growth for the company."

The executive changes will take effect on September 26 to enable an orderly transition.

Aside from Lucas' exit, the board is also making changes to its composition, with Kalman stepping down from the role of chair.

"It's been a privilege to chair the board of Raiz over the past 12 months, steering it through one of the most tumultuous periods in the organisation's history," Kalman said.

"The organisation is moving into a new strategic era, and I believe this is a good time to allow fresh leadership in the chair and chief executive roles to take the business forward."

He announced that the current chair of the Audit and Risk Committee, Stuart Grimshaw, will step into the role of chair, with effect from September 27.

Kalman will continue to serve on the board as a non-executive director.