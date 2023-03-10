Newspaper icon
Gender lens approach wins: Steed

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 10 MAR 2023   12:40PM

Approaching investment opportunities through a gender lens is key to realising outperformance, according to Melior Investment Management's Lucy Steed.

Speaking at KPMG's International Women's Day event in Sydney yesterday, Steed said her view is backed by a growing catalogue of research.

"At Melior, we aim to achieve a dual objective, so we're looking to deliver competitive returns outperforming the ASX 300 but also driving positive social and environmental impact," she said.

"We strongly believe that having better diversity leads to outperformance, and what's really exciting is there's a growing epidemic of empirical evidence that really demonstrates that."

Steed cited an analysis conducted by the Bankwest Curtin Economics Centre, which highlighted the impact of bringing more women into leadership teams.

"What's really exciting about that piece of work is that that longitudinal analysis showed a really strong causal link in terms of women in leadership positions and outperformance," Steed said.

Other recent data from WTW showed that investment teams in the top quartile of gender diversity outperform the bottom quartile by 45bps per annum in terms of net excess returns.

"So, when people say, 'Gender lens investing is nice and contributes to SDG bylaws', well, yes, it does, and we're really delighted about that, but it's also really smart investing."

Elsewhere, Steed said she is particularly excited about the gender wealth transfer.

She said: "Right now, around a third of global wealth is controlled by women, and expectations are that within 30 years the majority of global wealth will be controlled by women."

This because women are working more, living longer, and when there is intergenerational transfer of wealth, it's going equally to brothers and sisters, Steed explained.

"What gives me hope in that, is when women invest, they don't just think of wealth as an end, they think of it as a means to an end," she said.

"They're actually thinking not just about growing money, but about how it impacts social causes or environmental causes. So the more women can control wealth and think across those broader aspects, the more impact investing will become mainstream.

"That gives me a lot of hope."

