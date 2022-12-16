Newspaper icon
Gender diversity in investment management slightly improving: Report

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 16 DEC 2022   11:56AM

Frontier's latest analysis on gender diversity in investment roles shows that some progress has been made since its study on the same topic in 2018.

According to the report, titled, Diversity inclusive not intrusive, the number of Frontier-rated Australian equity manager teams without any women has fallen from 45% to 15%.

Frontier found no global equity managers among its pool with all-male teams, compared to 19% four years ago.

However, when it comes to overall female participation across investment teams, there has been no shift occurring in both Australia and overseas, remaining virtually static at between 23% to 25% over the four-year period.

"While organisations are seeing the need to ensure they have at least some women in their teams, the overall participation of women in the industry is not reported to be growing," Frontier investment strategy adviser and author of the report, Mary McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin's observation is backed by data from the CFA Society Melbourne, which recently reported that only 20% of its members are women, up marginally from 17% five years ago.

"Achieving improved diversity may require innovation in recruitment practices, especially given the current tight labour market," McLaughlin said.

"Heightened awareness of biases in advertising, evaluation criteria, networks and role modelling are important first steps to closing the gender employment gap."

When it comes to paying talent, the report stated that in Australia, women earned on average 19% less than men in average weekly ordinary full-time earnings across the financial and insurance services workforce in the year to May 2022.

While the gender pay gap is not a measure of pay equity, the report said that pay inequality can be one of the factors contributing to the gap's persistence.

"Undertaking a pay equity audit is a recommended practice for Australian employers who care about reducing the gender pay gap, as it allows a more informed assessment of disparities and potential biases in practice," McLaughlin said.

"Fostering greater openness about pay is also a positive step."

FrontierMary McLaughlin
