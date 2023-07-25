GBST snaps up Advice Intelligence

GBST, a cloud-based SaaS wealth management provider, has acquired Advice Intelligence, the financial planning software provider that entered voluntary administration in May.

GBST chief executive Robert DeDominicis said: "The acquisition positions GBST perfectly to capture a significant share of the growing advice practice management, digital and hybrid advice markets through the delivery of its market leading cloud-based portfolio of solutions."

"With the combined offerings of GBST, GBST WealthConnect and GBST Advice Intelligence to streamline advice and enhance client experience, GBST is well-equipped to expand its presence in Australia, the UK, and internationally."

The integration of Advice Intelligence marks the latest effort by GBST to fast-track its growth strategy and consolidate its foothold in the wealth management market. In May, GBST also acquired WealthConnect, the flagship product of now-defunct financial software provider Creativemass.

While WealthConnect is tailored to financial institutions using Salesforce, Advice Intelligence is targeted toward independent financial advisers, dealer groups, and UK adviser networks.

"These two powerful solutions enhance our overall footprint, capabilities, and offerings to the adviser market, allowing us to leverage the strengths of both," DeDominicis told Financial Standard.

"This synergy ensures that our clients have access to a comprehensive solution, regardless of size and level of client advice complexity, enabling them to deliver exceptional service and support to clients, while maximising efficiency and productivity."

Advice Intelligence founder Jacqui Henderson, who will join GBST's ranks, said: "We're thrilled to join a company as innovative and forward-thinking as GBST, with four decades of industry experience, an enviable client list, global footprint, and a collaborative and supportive culture."

"This acquisition provides GBST with an opportunity to progress and expand the growth of its digital advice solutions and I am certain we will achieve great things together."

Meanwhile, GBST chair Beau Dixon commented: "The acquisition of Advice Intelligence further accelerates GBST's digital focussed growth agenda and delivers enhanced capabilities with global application to our existing and future clients."

Dixon, who is also managing partner at Anchorage Capital Partners, the private equity firm that acquired GBST in December 2021, added: "We are delighted to welcome Jacqui Henderson and her team."