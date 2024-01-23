Gannet Capital increases Touch Ventures stake

The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
Gannet Capital increases Touch Ventures stakeBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | TUESDAY, 23 JAN 2024 12:51PM
Gannet Capital now owns 19.99% of the venture capital group, with Glenn Poswell taking up a board seat.
Touchcorp, a subsidiary of Block Inc., sold its 19.99% interest in the company, with Gannet Capital buying up most of its shares. It brings Gannet Capital's total shareholding to 17.81%.
As such, Gannet Capital is now a significant shareholder and Poswell joins the Touch Ventures board as a non-executive director.
Poswell is the founder of Gannet Capital, and co-founder of Victor Smorgon Partners and Centennial Asset Management.
He is also the former chief executive and a co-founder of Ellerston Capital and served as Deutsche Bank's Asia Pacific head of absolute return strategies.
Touch Ventures thanked Touchcorp for its support.
