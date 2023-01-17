Future looking bright for advice: Survey

A new study from Dimensional Fund Advisors suggests the local advice industry is turning the corner, with high-performing firms in Australia and New Zealand reporting higher average revenue growth.

Now in its 10th year, Dimensional's study looked at 75 advice firms in Australia and New Zealand, as part of a larger survey by the asset manager of 740 firms globally. The study looked at revenue growth, client retention, employee retention, profit margin and revenue per adviser.

According to the survey, high-performing advice firms in Australia and New Zealand made a 19% year-on-year growth in revenue on average, as opposed to 14% among other local firms.

High performers were also generating more revenue per household at about $8400 versus $7400.

Average revenue per senior adviser was also significantly higher than elsewhere, coming in at $1.1 million versus $750,000.

In addition, higher performing firms were managing to provide a greater number of services to a larger percentage of their clients in areas such as tax, retirement and insurance planning.

Commenting on these findings, Dimensional Australia client group co-head Nathan Krieger said: "Part of the success is coming from improving efficiencies and implementing technology, but also from growing their client service support personnel significantly faster.

"That's allowing high performing firs to service more clients per adviser without losing quality."

On average, the survey found that a senior adviser at a high performing firm now services 173 households, as opposed to 122 households at other local firms.

While the analysis found that managing compliance and regulatory changes remains a major operational challenge for local advice firms - more so than their global counterparts - the focus of higher performing firms is chiefly on implementing workflow processes and selecting and maintaining technology.

"The picture we get from firms we survey is that years of advisers working on the business, as opposed to in the business, is finally starting to bear fruit," Krieger said.

"There's definitely a greater sense of optimism now than there was a few years ago."

The study also suggests the Australian and New Zealand markets are less reliant on mergers and acquisitions for growth.