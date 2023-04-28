Future Fund trumps market averages

The Future Fund has delivered a positive 1.1% return over the 12 months ending March 2023, surpassing the ASX (0.1%) and S&P500 (-7.7%).

Future Fund Board of Guardians chair Peter Costello explained that as central banks, including the Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of Australia, raised interest rates in a bid to control inflation, investing conditions became increasingly unpredictable.

"Whilst some central banks have slowed or temporarily paused the pace of interest rate increases, it's unlikely the cycle of rising rates to control inflation is finished," Costello said.

While the sovereign wealth fund's 10-year return was 9.1% per annum, besting its 6.8% target, Costello added that the board expects real returns to be substantially below those of recent years.

Meanwhile, Future Fund chief executive Raphael Arndt emphasised the importance of adapting to the changing investment landscape as benign market conditions shift.

"Benign conditions that endured for decades are in the process of significant change, demanding that investors explore new ways to deliver sustainable, long-term returns," Arndt said.

"We are making continuing changes to the portfolio towards investments that rely on investor skill rather than market risk, reflecting our belief that this approach will be better rewarded in an environment where higher inflation and rates make market returns less certain."

"Our focus remains on protecting the portfolio from a range of scenarios, including sticky inflation leading to prolonged higher rates and the risk of a global recession, while seeking opportunities to generate long-term returns," he added.

Of note, as of March 31, the total funds under management (FUM) reached $250.5 billion.