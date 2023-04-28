Newspaper icon
Future Fund trumps market averages

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 28 APR 2023   12:45PM

The Future Fund has delivered a positive 1.1% return over the 12 months ending March 2023, surpassing the ASX (0.1%) and S&P500 (-7.7%).

Future Fund Board of Guardians chair Peter Costello explained that as central banks, including the Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of Australia, raised interest rates in a bid to control inflation, investing conditions became increasingly unpredictable.

"Whilst some central banks have slowed or temporarily paused the pace of interest rate increases, it's unlikely the cycle of rising rates to control inflation is finished," Costello said.

While the sovereign wealth fund's 10-year return was 9.1% per annum, besting its 6.8% target, Costello added that the board expects real returns to be substantially below those of recent years.

Time to buy smaller companies?

Meanwhile, Future Fund chief executive Raphael Arndt emphasised the importance of adapting to the changing investment landscape as benign market conditions shift.

"Benign conditions that endured for decades are in the process of significant change, demanding that investors explore new ways to deliver sustainable, long-term returns," Arndt said.

"We are making continuing changes to the portfolio towards investments that rely on investor skill rather than market risk, reflecting our belief that this approach will be better rewarded in an environment where higher inflation and rates make market returns less certain."

"Our focus remains on protecting the portfolio from a range of scenarios, including sticky inflation leading to prolonged higher rates and the risk of a global recession, while seeking opportunities to generate long-term returns," he added.

Of note, as of March 31, the total funds under management (FUM) reached $250.5 billion.

Aware retires VicSuper brand, expands investment menu

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:37PM
As VicSuper members migrate to Aware Super on May 11, a wider range of investment options will be made available to them.

Hostplus, IFS adopt 'mass-personalised' advice tool

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:47PM
Iress is rolling out a new tool providing simple, digital financial advice, with Hostplus and Industry Fund Services the first to take it up.

High returns flow from water rights

CHLOE WALKER
As La Niña dries up, local water entitlement deals are flowing in. The esoteric asset, held mainly by irrigators, is seldom known by the investing public, however after three consecutive years of heavy rainfall, many say there's never been a better time to buy water rights.

