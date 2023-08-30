Future Fund posts 6% return

Future Fund posts 6% returnBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | WEDNESDAY, 30 AUG 2023 12:18PM
The nation's sovereign wealth fund returned 6% in FY23, with chief executive Raphael Arndt saying markets are under-pricing economic and geopolitical risks.
The total funds now invested by the Future Fund stand at $256.2 billion, inclusive of the $60 billion first committed by government in 2006.
Future Fund chair Peter Costello said the 6% return, which is well below its 10% target, is reflective of the portfolio's diversification across international markets and private assets. He also reinforced that the fund's average return over 10 years sits at 8.8%.
"Share markets were surprisingly strong through the second half of the financial year as they appeared to be pricing in a "Goldilocks" scenario. Whilst this would be a welcome outcome, we see risks on the downside," he said.
"The board is focused on maintaining a portfolio that is resilient to a range of scenarios while delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns. With persistent higher inflation we expect real returns to investors, will remain below those of the past decade."
Also commenting, Arndt said the favourable conditions that have driven growth in the past are "undergoing profound changes" and risks are being underpriced by markets.
"The Future Fund portfolio is positioned moderately below neutral risk settings at a time when the economic outlook and the direction of inflation and interest rates make investment returns less certain," he said.
"We have made significant changes to the portfolio over the past two years, and this means that our holdings and returns will look increasingly different from those of other asset owners.
"Although risk assets are underpricing some of the threats we see, higher interest rates are making it easier to generate meaningful returns from a diversified range of assets such as that owned by the Future Fund."
Meantime, for the June quarter, the fund returned just 1.6%.
For context, and while a direct comparison cannot be drawn, the median return for superannuation funds in FY23 was 9.1%.
