NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Funds need retirement income strategy by July

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 8 MAR 2022   11:41AM

Writing to super fund trustees, ASIC and APRA have confirmed that under the Retirement Income Covenant funds will need a strategy in place by July 2022.

Outlining the timeline for implementing the covenant, ASIC and APRA said by 1 July 2022 funds are expected to have prepared retirement income strategies, assessed outcomes of existing products and assistance offered to members and to have updated their business plans.

Then from July 1, the regulators will expect each fund to have a retirement income strategy in place. This will require a summary of the strategy published on fund websites and regular monitoring of outcomes.

Over the following year, funds will be expected to assess the outcomes of their retirement income strategies and the impact of the strategy on business outcomes.

A retirement income strategy can include providing a range of assistance to members, such as developing specific drawdown patterns, providing budgeting tools or expenditure calculators, providing factual information about key retirement topics, and providing forecasts to beneficiaries during the accumulation phase about potential income in retirement.

"APRA and ASIC acknowledge that many RSE licensees will have a strong understanding of their members' needs already and may have already operated in the retirement income market for some time, within the context of existing regulatory obligations and guidance," the regulators said.

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

The covenant does not specifically require RSE licensees to develop or offer retirement income products.

Rather, APRA and ASIC expect RSE licensees will consider whether to make changes to any existing retirement income product offerings, including whether to offer products external to the RSE licensee's own products.

Later this year, APRA plans to consult on how the Retirement Income Covenant can be integrated into the superannuation prudential framework.

Read more: APRAASICRetirement Income Covenant
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ATO underestimates SMSF performance: Report
Economics Committee to examine rainy day funds
Trustees to be quizzed on climate risk management
Member contributions lift super assets to $3.5tn
SMSFA welcomes ATO adjustments
APRA takes next step on super data
ASIC stands against suspicious SMSF auditing
ASIC consults on FSCP sittings
ASIC consults on refreshing PDSs, FSGs
NAB tops bad advice compensation bill

Editor's Choice

Super Fierce targets gender wealth gap

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:46PM
The scalable advice platform aimed at addressing the gender wealth gap has officially launched this International Women's Day, with narrowing the superannuation its primary focus.

Action on super gap slow, small

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:44AM
The $450 threshold, a relic of the superannuation system from 1992 when employers argued it would be too difficult for administrators to pay super on small wages, has finally been scrapped in a win for women - but this is just one small step in addressing the significant gap in super savings between ...

Women own $1.2tn in super: Research

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:52PM
About $1.2 trillion of the total superannuation savings held by Australians belongs to women, with most held by Australian Retirement Trust while Rest has the most female members.

Advisers can help female clients 'break the bias'

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:52PM
While the proportion of women investing is picking up the pace, the number of female investors still lags behind men - but financial advisers can help.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Mary Manning

PORTFOLIO MANAGER
ALPHINITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From a young age, Alphinity Investment Management's Mary Manning has known what she needed to do to succeed in financial services. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.