Funds need retirement income strategy by July

Writing to super fund trustees, ASIC and APRA have confirmed that under the Retirement Income Covenant funds will need a strategy in place by July 2022.

Outlining the timeline for implementing the covenant, ASIC and APRA said by 1 July 2022 funds are expected to have prepared retirement income strategies, assessed outcomes of existing products and assistance offered to members and to have updated their business plans.

Then from July 1, the regulators will expect each fund to have a retirement income strategy in place. This will require a summary of the strategy published on fund websites and regular monitoring of outcomes.

Over the following year, funds will be expected to assess the outcomes of their retirement income strategies and the impact of the strategy on business outcomes.

A retirement income strategy can include providing a range of assistance to members, such as developing specific drawdown patterns, providing budgeting tools or expenditure calculators, providing factual information about key retirement topics, and providing forecasts to beneficiaries during the accumulation phase about potential income in retirement.

"APRA and ASIC acknowledge that many RSE licensees will have a strong understanding of their members' needs already and may have already operated in the retirement income market for some time, within the context of existing regulatory obligations and guidance," the regulators said.

The covenant does not specifically require RSE licensees to develop or offer retirement income products.

Rather, APRA and ASIC expect RSE licensees will consider whether to make changes to any existing retirement income product offerings, including whether to offer products external to the RSE licensee's own products.

Later this year, APRA plans to consult on how the Retirement Income Covenant can be integrated into the superannuation prudential framework.