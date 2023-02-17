Fund selectors insulating portfolios, embrace active management: Natixis IM

Fund selectors are turning to actively managed funds, bonds, private assets, and sustainable investments, according to a Natixis IM survey.

Fund selectors are increasingly turning to active management as a tool for managing client portfolios, most saying they'll increase the number of active funds on their platform this year, the survey said.

Additionally, 54% of fund selectors forecast that a recession will reveal passive investments inadequacies. More than half (67%) were also concerned that large inflows and outflows from passive investment could increase market volatility. Others believed that passive investing distorts the risk-return trade-off.

Overall, 72% of fund selectors called for active management to outperform passive in 2023.

"In the prevailing market conditions, active investing is a useful strategy to allow portfolio managers the flexibility they need to seek out and respond to investment opportunities as they arise," Natixis IM country head Australia and New Zealand Louise Watson said.

Market conditions are volatile so it's important investors review their portfolios and work with financial advisers to ensure they're well positioned for growth and protected from downside risk, she added.

Fund selectors also expressed optimism about the potential for bonds; most believe that rising interest rates will usher in a resurgence.

This is a significant turning point for income-orientated investors, the survey said.

Following a period of historically low interest rates since the GFC, many investors turned to higher-risk alternative investments in search of yield. But recent bond allocation calls indicate that fund selectors are now willing to increase their investment.

Meanwhile, interest in private assets has been steadily increasing in the past decade, particularly as interest rates have remained low or even negative in some parts of the world, the survey said.

Even with the changing yield outlook, 50% of fund selectors are looking to add private investments to their portfolios. This is because most believe that private assets offer a safe haven for investment, particularly during volatile market conditions.

Nonetheless, sustainable investing is expected to see the biggest allocation increase in 2023.

Summarising the survey, Natixis IM head of global financial institutions Matt Hebron said: "Professional fund selectors have genuine concerns about what 2023 will bring, as they anticipate elevated levels of inflation, rising rates, and increased market volatility."

"They see rising rates as driving a resurgence for bonds and are reallocating their client portfolios accordingly, with sustainable investing expected to see the biggest allocation increase in 2023.

"Private assets are a class growing in popularity with half of selectors surveyed planning on add to private investments offerings. In short, this year will be one of tactical shifts to generate income."