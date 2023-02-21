Frontier named asset advisor to university

Frontier Advisors has been picked by the University of Adelaide to be its independent asset advisor.

Following the appointment, Frontier will work on the strategy, structure, and monitoring of the university's endowment fund.

The fund is used to finance research projects, prizes, and scholarships.

After an extensive evaluation process, the university's acting chief operating officer Peter Prest said Frontier offers leading capability across critical areas.

"They have excellent knowledge of the university sector, a strong performance record and, as somewhat of an added bonus, their team will be led by a university Alumna," he said.

The University of Adelaide is the fifth Australian university to appoint Frontier as its independent asset advisor. Others include Monash University and the University of NSW.

Frontier Advisors chief executive Andrew Polson shared his delight with the announcement.

"It's a tremendous privilege to work with the university to ensure the endowment fund can continue to financially support the progress of its students and a strong commitment to research excellence," he said.

"We have a growing client base in South Australia now, supported by our locally-based senior consultant Claire Casucci, so we're excited to add the University of Adelaide to our stable of local clients and further our contribution to South Australia."