Frontier calls out structural super fund flaws

Frontier Advisors contends that superannuation fund designs inadvertently minimise retirees' income, contravening funds' obligation to provide the best possible outcomes for their members.

Statistics show that nearly half of retirees only draw the government-mandated minimum income, leaving an average of 30% of their accumulated superannuation funds untouched.

Further, the asset consultant's research, which surveyed 3500 members from various super funds, revealed that although only 7% of members expressed a desire to take the minimum government-mandated income, nearly 50% adhered to this "suboptimal approach" in practice.

"This misalignment is a result of the complexity of existing retirement products and the challenges members face when navigating income strategies," Frontier said.

Frontier Advisors principal consultant David Carruthers emphasised that encouraging members to only draw down at minimum rates inevitably leads to subpar outcomes.

"By definition, it minimises their income, impacting their quality of life, especially during the active early years of retirement, making budgeting challenging due to income variability, and often results in bequests that are much larger than intended," he said.

However, in response to these issues, Frontier has unveiled a "Retirement Wage" concept. This concept intends to allow superannuation fund members to transition seamlessly from earning a regular wage during their working years to receiving a dependable 'wage' in retirement.

The cornerstone of this approach lies in determining a 'safe amount' to spend during retirement and creating a spending plan for the future.

"The Retirement Wage can be recalculated annually to reflect returns, future mortality expectations, inflation, and the member's goals for the year ahead," Carruthers said.

"This annual review process ensures that retirees can approach their retirement years with a fixed, regular wage, just like they had during their working life."

Frontier is currently in discussion with superannuation funds across Australia to collaboratively develop and implement the "Retirement Wage" concept. The asset consultant views this as a pivotal move to reshaping the future of retirement savings.