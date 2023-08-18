Frontier adds two consultants

Frontier Advisors has added two new consultants to its real assets and defensive assets and private markets teams.

Daniel Cave comes on board as a senior consultant and will focus on infrastructure and broader real assets research and client responsibilities.

He brings over 10 years of experience in the financial services industry and most recently worked at Zenith Investment Partners as a senior investment analyst.

At Zenith, he covered a range of asset classes including fixed interest, property, infrastructure and multi-asset.

Before that, he worked at KRA Wealth Management as a financial adviser providing strategic advice across investments, superannuation, insurance, and retirement strategies.

The second recruit, Yeukayi Kadzere, has landed at Frontier as a consultant in the firm's defensive assets and private markets team.

Her role will be split between private markets research and working directly with Frontier clients.

Most recently, Kadzere worked in strategy and M&A deal advisory roles at Sayers Group and Golden Gate Advisory.

Before that, she worked in analyst roles at PwC, mining heavyweight BHP Billiton Iron Ore and KPMG.

Frontier research director Paul Newfield pointed to the breadth of capabilities these appointments bring.

"The real assets space has been a strength of Frontier for more than 20 years, and infrastructure, in particular, continues to be a strong focus for our research program, so Dan's experience grows this further," he said.

"At the same time, bringing in Yeukayi's expertise in company valuation and analysis in the private markets area bolsters our stocks in this increasingly key area for our clients.

"We're excited to have them both join our team in roles designed to allow them to bring their expertise directly to our clients."

This article first appeared in Industry Moves.