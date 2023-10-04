Franklin Templeton overhauls distribution leadership

Franklin Templeton has appointed the current co-head of APAC, Tariq Ahmad, to the region's sole head of distribution, while fellow co-head Matt Harrison has been named the head of Europe and UK distribution.

In the new role, Harrison will be responsible for developing the company's distribution strategy and further expanding business overseas. With immediate effect, the distribution leaders in the region will report directly to him.

Further, Harrison will relocate to London over the next few months and report directly to Franklin Templeton executive vice president and head of global distribution Adam Spector.

He has over 25 years of experience within the industry and joined Franklin Templeton in 2018 as its managing director of investments in Australia and New Zealand, before moving to co-head of APAC last August.

Before his start at the asset manager, he held senior roles at Colonial First State, Commonwealth Bank, and ING.

As a result of Harrison's transition, Ahmad's responsibilities have been expanded, and he has been named the sole head of APAC distribution, also reporting to Spector.

Going forward, Ahmad will have ownership and accountability of the APAC strategy to best serve the firm's clients in a region that is critical to the global growth strategy, Franklin Templeton said.

Singapore-based Ahmad started at Franklin Templeton in 2021 as its head of Asia distribution. Prior to joining, he held senior roles at Brandywine Global Investment Management and J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Spector said, over the last several years, the firm has been purposefully transforming and strategically expanding in crucial markets such as the APAC region and EMEA.

"We have made significant strides in growing our distribution channels," he said.

"Building on this momentum, it is important for us to evolve our leadership talent as we focus on delivering long-term value to our clients."

Franklin Templeton concluded the key leadership appointments will support the rapid and continued expansion of the US$1.4 trillion global asset manager and will further position the firm to benefit from future distribution opportunities.