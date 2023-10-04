Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Franklin Templeton overhauls distribution leadership

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 4 OCT 2023   12:41PM

Franklin Templeton has appointed the current co-head of APAC, Tariq Ahmad, to the region's sole head of distribution, while fellow co-head Matt Harrison has been named the head of Europe and UK distribution.

In the new role, Harrison will be responsible for developing the company's distribution strategy and further expanding business overseas. With immediate effect, the distribution leaders in the region will report directly to him.

Further, Harrison will relocate to London over the next few months and report directly to Franklin Templeton executive vice president and head of global distribution Adam Spector.

He has over 25 years of experience within the industry and joined Franklin Templeton in 2018 as its managing director of investments in Australia and New Zealand, before moving to co-head of APAC last August.

Before his start at the asset manager, he held senior roles at Colonial First State, Commonwealth Bank, and ING.

As a result of Harrison's transition, Ahmad's responsibilities have been expanded, and he has been named the sole head of APAC distribution, also reporting to Spector.

Sponsored Video
Advertisement
Discover what can drive big ideas in your portfolio.

Going forward, Ahmad will have ownership and accountability of the APAC strategy to best serve the firm's clients in a region that is critical to the global growth strategy, Franklin Templeton said.

Singapore-based Ahmad started at Franklin Templeton in 2021 as its head of Asia distribution. Prior to joining, he held senior roles at Brandywine Global Investment Management and J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Spector said, over the last several years, the firm has been purposefully transforming and strategically expanding in crucial markets such as the APAC region and EMEA.

"We have made significant strides in growing our distribution channels," he said.

"Building on this momentum, it is important for us to evolve our leadership talent as we focus on delivering long-term value to our clients."

Franklin Templeton concluded the key leadership appointments will support the rapid and continued expansion of the US$1.4 trillion global asset manager and will further position the firm to benefit from future distribution opportunities.

Read more: INGFranklin TempletonMatt HarrisonTariq AhmadAdam SpectorBrandywine Global Investment ManagementColonial First StateCommonwealth BankJ.P. Morgan Asset Management
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

FEAL appoints NGS Super chief to board
Morningstar manager selection services lead exits
Skynet adviser stole $10.2m: Court
Nanuk hires from Ellerston
Younger Aussies want advice but don't know how to get it: CFS
Advice Revolution rebrands to elemnta
Two top Global X executives exit
Colonial First State previews new MA offering
Most trustees pass Canva valuation test: APRA
Strategic reset delivers for Count

Editor's Choice

Super tax break changes open for consultation

KARREN VERGARA
Treasury's clampdown on tax concessions for superannuation balances greater than $3 million has been laid out in its draft legislation and is now opened for consultation.

Super funds offer merger update

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
While yet to reach a final agreement with Australian Retirement Trust (ART), Commonwealth Bank Group Super has told members they will transfer to the industry fund next month.

Cbus scolded over 'most galling conflict' in super

ANDREW MCKEAN
Senator Andrew Bragg has criticised "howling conflicts" between the government and super funds, spotlighting Wayne Swan's dual roles as Labor Party president and Cbus chair.

Insto injects further $530m in Qualitas

KARREN VERGARA
An unnamed institutional investor has injected an additional $530 million into a Qualitas strategy, bringing it closer to its total $1 billion commitment.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

OCT
23

11th Post Retirement Australia Hybrid Forum 2023 

OCT
30

7th FUNDTECH 2023- Future of Super Fund Technology & Innovations Hybrid Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jacki Ellis

HEAD OF RETIREMENT SEGMENT
AWARE SUPER
As Australia shifts to meet demands from the millions set to retire over the next decade, Aware Super head of retirement Jacki Ellis rises to the challenge, motivated by a love of problem solving. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.