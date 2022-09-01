Franklin Templeton expands fixed income team

Franklin Templeton expands fixed income teamBY CHLOE WALKER | THURSDAY, 1 SEP 2022 12:39PM
George Lim and Angela Guan have joined the Franklin Templeton team, adding depth to the firm's analysis of fixed income markets.
As a credit analyst, Lim will be responsible for researching corporate credit issuers across Australia and Asia Pacific. He is also part of the Franklin Templeton Fixed Income global credit research group.
Previously, Lim worked at MUFG Bank, where he managed the end-to-end process for new transactions, from credit analysis to deal closure.
Meanwhile, portfolio analyst Guan joins from the Department of Finance at the University of Melbourne, where she was a researcher, an econometric modeller and data analyst.
Franklin Templeton managing director and head of Australia and New Zealand Felicity Walsh said: "We are delighted to have Angela and George join our growing team."
"They join our experienced local fixed income investment team and will contribute valuable insights to the Franklin Templeton's well-established global fixed income research platform."
Franklin Templeton fixed income managing director Chris Siniakov added: "The investment environment has rarely been more challenging and the opportunity in fixed income is very compelling."
"The addition of these two talented professionals to our team positions us to expand our reach and serve our clients."
