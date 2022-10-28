FPSB names new leader

Former Financial Planning Association of Australia chief Dante De Gori has been named as the new head of the global Financial Planning Standards Board.

The appointment is effective in January, following the departure of current chief executive Noel Maye, who will step down at the end of the year.

De Gori served as the FPA's chief executive for close to six years before stepping down at the end of 2021. He then became the FPSB's head of stakeholder engagement, based in Sydney.

He has also previously served as chair of the FPSB Council and Chief Executives Committee (CEC) from 2018 to 2021.

In his new role, De Gori will lead the FPSB as it continues to establish financial planning as a global profession.

De Gori said: "As incoming chief executive, I'm honored to follow Noel Maye and continue efforts of building and future-proofing the global financial planning profession."

"A true advocate and pioneer, Noel has been instrumental in paving the way to establish financial planning as a distinct profession with CFP certification its global symbol of excellence."

He added: "The value of financial planning and of working with a financial planner who has committed to competency and ethical standards, like a CFP professional, is becoming increasingly important with the rise of technology, fin-fluencers, geopolitical conflicts and inflation."

"FPSB and the global financial planning community of more than 203,000 CFP professionals play an important role in helping people realize the benefits of financial planning.

"I look forward to continuing my work with the FPSB team and Network to uphold and promote worldwide professional financial planning standards and raise awareness of the value of financial planning."

Meanwhile, FPSB board chair Garry Muriwai said: "The board of directors is pleased Dante De Gori will step into the role as chief executive of Financial Planning Standards Board next year.

"Dante's deep experience in, and passion for, the financial planning profession combined with his exemplary leadership skills were sought-after assets to drive FPSB's vision and mission forward.

"We look forward to working with him to advance the global financial planning profession."