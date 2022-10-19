Newspaper icon
Fortnum expands engagement, growth team

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 OCT 2022   12:20PM

Fortnum Private Wealth welcomed Jason Gapps to the role of practice engagement and growth manager.

Gapps will officially start in November and report to Fortnum's head of practice engagement and growth Rob Skinner.

He joins from Madison Financial Group where he was national practice manager.

Before that, he was a senior financial adviser at Sydney-based advice firm, Hunter Wealth Financial Advisers.

Gapps has also held senior positions at ANZ Wealth, BT Financial Group, and the Commonwealth Bank.

Fortnum's group chief executive and managing director Neil Younger said the group is focused on working closely with advisers to build strong, thriving businesses.

"The needs and expectations of advisers and their clients are changing, we must also continuously evolve our proposition to support our aligned practices," he said.

"Jason is well respected across the industry, and he is a great addition to our team."

Gapps commented on the appointment and said his experience has given him an intimate understanding of how advice businesses operate and the challenges and opportunities they are facing.

"Notwithstanding the challenges, this is a great time to be an adviser. Advice is increasingly recognised as a profession and demand is growing, giving those who have decided to remain in the industry the opportunity to build exceptional businesses and help more people," he commented.

"I am excited about Fortnum's unique offer and the chance to work with Neil and Rob again and be part of this great group."

Expert Feed

