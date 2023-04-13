Former Shaw and Partners adviser banned

A former Shaw and Partners financial adviser was permanently banned by ASIC after it was determined he was not competent and likely to breach the law again. It followed an investigation that found he, among other things, accepted unlawful commissions and didn't disclose others.

Brisbane-based Kristofer Ridgway cannot have any involvement in financial services again following ASIC's determination, with the regulator saying he is not a fit and proper person, was not adequately trained and competent, and was likely to contravene laws in future.

Between 2015 and 2021, Ridgway recommended clients invest in a range of international unlisted shares sourced by McFaddens Securities, a Sydney-based firm with connections to the UK. The shares included pre-IPO companies like Steppes Alternative Asset Management, Trinus Impact Capital, and ASAF Critical Metals and its local, now defunct subsidiary Aus Streaming.

During this time, Ridgway caused some unlisted shares to be traded between his clients at significantly different prices. He then used the price margin for his own purposes, including paying off personal debts.

ASIC said Ridgway also disguised that a related party was the true owner and seller of the shares he had arranged for his clients to buy, and made false statements in writing to clients encouraging them to buy.

Further, he didn't disclose to Shaw and Partners the significant commissions he was paid by McFaddens for the sale of the unlisted securities, and accepted some commissions that constituted conflicted remuneration.

Finally, ASIC said he made false statements to the regulator in the course of its investigation.

It's alleged his conduct impacted about 40 clients and involved around $3.5 million being placed in the products, which were not approved by Shaw and Partners.

Ridgway's authorisation with Shaw and Partners was ceased in February 2022. In all, he had been an adviser for about 20 years. Prior to joining Shaw and Partners in October 2013, he was with Bell Potter Securities for close to 12 years.

Ridgway can challenge the ban via the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.