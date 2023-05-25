Former industry execs launch analytics firm

A new superannuation and investment analytics firm has officially launched, with a few familiar faces at its helm.

In the works for some time, Jefferson & Shea Analytics brings together David Braga, Raewyn Williams and Peter Murphy, and offers a fee benchmarking service for super funds and other institutional investors.

All three bring significant experience in the institutional space. Braga is the former chief executive of BNP Paribas Securities Services in Australia and New Zealand and also held senior leadership roles with J.P. Morgan and Bankers Trust, while Williams was a managing director at Parametric for seven years, and held roles with Russell Investments, QIC and KPMG.

Murphy, who founded the firm and serves as executive director, is a former chief executive of Christian Super and currently works in an advisory capacity with the likes of For Purpose Investment Partners, Impact Investing Australia, and Australian Impact Investments.

The aim of Jefferson & Shea is to improve transparency when it comes to the fees super funds pay to external fund managers. The new offering is based on that of ClearGlass in the UK which, launched in 2019, indicated investors were struggling to keep up with trends in fees for specialised mandates.

Williams said ClearGlass uncovered large dispersion in the actual, unpublished fees charged by managers across a vast range of strategies and enabled clients to negotiate meaningful fee reductions.

Working in partnership with ClearGlass, Jefferson & Shea will offer the benchmarking tools to Australian institutions and feed local fee and costs data back into the platform. The firm intends to partner with selected super funds initially to demonstrate the ClearGlass solution's value.

She added that existing RG 97 obligations are the perfect start to apply the ClearGlass database, saying: "It makes it light-touch, because we'll take the data funds already collect and do the rest."

Also commenting, Braga said: "You'd really like to know you're not overpaying, especially if the person next to you is a competitor. At the moment, it's really hard to be sure you're getting a good deal from your investment manager and benefitting from the scale you have."

Interestingly, Braga said his own conversations with super funds about fee discipline have uncovered the need for internal teams to independently prove they're getting value for money fee outcomes from their own investment staff.

"Many funds have strong partnerships with their fund managers and the loyalty this brings is commendable, however, there's still a need to validate the cost/performance outcome. There's so much reliance on an intuitive sense or just a confident assertion like, 'yes, we're getting a good price from this manager'," he said.

"As an industry, we need to get beyond these assertions and move to independent and deep data-based analyses. Data is valuable and drives so much of how we invest; why should we resist using data when it comes to investment fees?"