Former Capstone adviser in EU with ASIC

A former Capstone Financial Planning adviser is in a court enforceable undertaking with ASIC after he failed to maintain adequate records to show clients were receiving the services they'd paid for.

Gregory Blackaby, formerly of Acquire Strategic Advisers, did not keep adequate and timely records to show he had provided clients with services they were entitled to under ongoing service arrangements, an ASIC investigation found.

Blackaby was licensed through Capstone Financial Planning from November 2016 to 16 June 2023. The ASIC Financial Adviser Register shows he has now ceased, with the terms of the undertaking being that he cannot carry on a financial services business, provide any financial services, or act in any managerial capacity within a financial service, legal or accounting business.

The misconduct has resulted in Blackaby and Capstone undertaking a remediation program for Blackaby's clients, which has so far seen more than $500,000 paid back to clients whose records were not sufficient to ensure they'd received the services owing to them.

Blackaby must also notify all his clients of the remediation program and their right to complain to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority if any issues cannot be resolved with Capstone, ASIC said.

Prior to Capstone, Blackaby was licensed through AIW Dealer Services, M1-Plan, and Bristol Street Financial Services.