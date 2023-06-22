Former Capstone adviser in EU with ASIC

Former Capstone adviser in EU with ASICBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | THURSDAY, 22 JUN 2023 12:48PM
Read more: ASIC, Capstone Financial Planning, Gregory Blackaby, Acquire Strategic Advisers, AIW Dealer Services, Australian Financial Complaints Authority, Bristol Street Financial Services
A former Capstone Financial Planning adviser is in a court enforceable undertaking with ASIC after he failed to maintain adequate records to show clients were receiving the services they'd paid for.
Gregory Blackaby, formerly of Acquire Strategic Advisers, did not keep adequate and timely records to show he had provided clients with services they were entitled to under ongoing service arrangements, an ASIC investigation found.
Blackaby was licensed through Capstone Financial Planning from November 2016 to 16 June 2023. The ASIC Financial Adviser Register shows he has now ceased, with the terms of the undertaking being that he cannot carry on a financial services business, provide any financial services, or act in any managerial capacity within a financial service, legal or accounting business.
The misconduct has resulted in Blackaby and Capstone undertaking a remediation program for Blackaby's clients, which has so far seen more than $500,000 paid back to clients whose records were not sufficient to ensure they'd received the services owing to them.
Blackaby must also notify all his clients of the remediation program and their right to complain to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority if any issues cannot be resolved with Capstone, ASIC said.
Prior to Capstone, Blackaby was licensed through AIW Dealer Services, M1-Plan, and Bristol Street Financial Services.
Related News
Editor's Choice
ISPT targets success with revamped leadership|
Super funds ready to offer advice: Podcast|
Morrison Securities pays infringement over DTRs|
Cyber breach claims CalPERS member data|
|Sponsored by
Why invest in commercial property with Charter Hall?
Learn how commercial property can be a cornerstone in a balanced and diverse investment portfolio.
|Sponsored by
Changing of the guard: opportunities in global small caps
In this Q&A, Ausbil's Global Small Cap team talk through a sector and a company showing earnings growth potential in the current environment.
|Sponsored by
Tax is the new alpha
Explore Generation Life's market leading Investment Bonds that empower your clients to build wealth and control their legacy with certainty.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Trends influencing investors' allocation to property
Why managed accounts are the best antidote to market volatility
Vendor locking - the family office counterparty trap
Superannuation heatwave - five hotspots for trustees in 2023
Marcus Price
IRESS MARKET TECHNOLOGY LIMITED