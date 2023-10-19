Newspaper icon
Former AMP Capital executive takes over at Selfwealth

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 19 OCT 2023   11:53AM

SelfWealth has named Craig Keary as its new chief executive, set to assume the role next week.

The news of Keary joining comes just days after the trading platform rejected a takeover bid from rival Stake. Stake was offering 17.5 cents per share, which Selfwealth said on Monday does not offer appropriate value to shareholders.

It also follows the sudden departure of SelfWealth's former chief executive Cath Whitaker in July. At that time, the trading platform's interim chief financial officer Paul Cullinan assumed the role of acting chief executive.

After a "comprehensive" search, Keary has been appointed to the top job.

In March, Keary resigned as chief executive of Ignition Advice for Asia Pacific, a role he held for two years. Since, amid consulting gigs, he's served as chair of Ensombl.

Keary spent over eight years at AMP Capital, including as managing director for the Asia Pacific region starting in 2017. During that period, Keary moved to Japan to oversee the Asian business during a significant growth phase. In this role, he aimed to enhance strategic and operational alignment with Australia and New Zealand, setting the strategy for business development and new market entry.

Before his tenure at AMP Capital, he also held senior management positions at Westpac, Commonwealth Bank, and HSBC Bank Australia. While at HSBC, Keary assisted the bank in developing its online trading platform.

SelfWealth chair Christine Christian expressed her delight in finding someone of Keary's calibre and experience to fill the role.

Christian said the new chief executive is joining the company at an "important time," and reaffirmed the board is united in its view that Keary was the stand-out candidate for the role.

"Craig has broad experience in stockbroking, fintech platforms, and, importantly, driving strategic growth. He has a track record of success in this in global markets and across different organisations," she said.

Commenting on his appointment, Keary described SelfWealth as a trusted leading challenger brand with an established, high-quality customer base.

"With the transformation of the business underway, I believe that my experience in the big banks and AMP Capital, as well as more recently, fintech businesses, will enable me to drive the growth aspirations of the company," he said.

Following Keary's takeover, Cullinan has been appointed chief commercial officer.

"I would like to thank Paul for taking on the role of acting chief executive," Christian said.

"We are delighted that Paul has agreed to continue with SelfWealth in a new and important role. With Craig and Paul, SelfWealth will have the leadership, industry experience, and ability to accelerate the company's transformation program and drive continued growth."

The company also announced that recently appointed chief financial officer, Scott Farndell, who joined the in August, has left the business effective 18 October 2023.

According to Christian, the board is still focused on recruiting a leadership team to ensure SelfWealth is strategically and commercially positioned.

"To take advantage of the growth opportunities in the market to maximise the company's value and deliver growing shareholder returns," she said.

