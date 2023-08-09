Former advisers costs CBA $1.2bn in remediation

Commonwealth Bank's $1.2 billion bad advice remediation bill represented a small fraction of its whopping $10.2 billion profit, the full-year financial results show.

The total customer remediation amounted to a huge $2.6 billion in the 2023 financial year, of which the lion's share related to its historical aligned adviser network.

The former aligned advisers were representative of Financial Wisdom, Count Financial and Commonwealth Financial Planning Limited-Pathways.

CBA sold Count Financial to Count in October 2019 and stopped providing licensee services through CFP-Pathways and Financial Wisdom in March and June 2020 respectively.

During the period, CBA increased its provision for aligned advice remediation issues and program costs of $299 million, comprising $163 million for ongoing service fees remediation, $91 million for other remediation matters and $45 million for program costs.

It paid $838 million customer refunds for ongoing service fees, $2 million for other remediation matters and $108 million for program costs.

Some $704 million of the total customer remediation bill was attributed to other wealth services relating to advice quality, consumer credit insurance products, certain superannuation, and other products. About $673 million was remediated to customers suffering from poor retail and business banking services, as well as package fees, interest, and other fee remediation.

CBA said that it continues to engage with ASIC in relation to remediation programs. It had a $262 million provision for aligned advice remediation at the end of FY23.

The group's bottom line increased by 5% year on year to $10.2 billion, despite incurring higher expenses because of inflation and a large technology spend. CBA paid $4.50 per share in fully franked dividends, up 17% year on year.

The bank's massive profit has drawn the ire of the Finance Sector Union, which argues that on the back of the results, there should be no reason for it to continue to close branches, offshore jobs, and force staff to work in the office for half the time.

The union recently lodged a dispute at the Fair Work Commission challenging the bank's direction.

FSU national secretary Julia Angrisano said: "CBA's record profit demonstrates that staff can continue to work productively while maintaining their current work from home arrangements."

"The return to office mandate is clearly not necessary and we are therefore disappointed that CBA has chosen not to address these significant concerns during the Fair Work proceedings."

Angrisano added that CBA is "abandoning communities and Australian jobs in the interests of profit".

"Retail branch staff continue to turn up to work without sufficient resourcing whilst experiencing the threat of future branch closures whilst back-office workers continue to lose colleagues to offshoring," she said.