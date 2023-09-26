Former adviser lands in jail

A former financial adviser who took more than $1 million from clients to feed his online gambling addiction has been sentenced to jail for five years.

The District Court of Western Australia found Mark Raymond Sebo guilty of misappropriating $1,056,685.18 by either helping clients set up or maintain self-managed super funds.

Sebo used all the money to feed his gambling habit between July and August 2019 while he was sole director and shareholder of Platinum Perpetual Global Private Wealth, court documents read.

One client noticed six unauthorised withdrawals amounting to over $100,000 that Sebo wired to his business account. After a few weeks, Sebo continued to dismiss the client's query until the latter contacted the police.

According to ASIC's Financial Adviser Register, Sebo was licensed under MCA Financial Planners between May 2014 and September 2018. Between January 2009 and April 2014, he was at Sentry Financial Planning.

ASIC cancelled Platinum Perpetual Global Private Wealth's AFSL in September 2019 after Western Australian police charged him with eight counts of stealing at the time.

On September 22, Justice Lonsdale charged Sebo with 36 counts of stealing from clients' accounts.

"I find that the offending was not just opportunistic. It was planned and it was persistent," Justice Lonsdale said.

"You deliberately started out stealing money which roughly approximated or matched the amounts of your fees, and I find that that was calculated to deceive your clients into thinking that the money had been taken out of their accounts in error."

Former Sentinel Wealth financial adviser Gavin Fineff met a similar fate, sentenced to nine years in prison after he defrauded 12 clients $3.36 million.