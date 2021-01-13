NEWS
Executive Appointments
Flexstone appoints head of ESG
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 JAN 2021   12:45PM

The Natixis private markets boutique has appointed a head of ESG in a newly-created role.

Caroline Gilbert will lead Flexstone's ESG strategy at portfolio and firm level.

Gilbert's three objectives will be: to reach a target of 40% women in Flexstone's investment teams by 2030; to make the firm carbon neutral by 2050; and to produce ESG reports for each client and a global ESG report.

She has worked at Amundi Asset Management in international marketing and sales; Omnes Capital in marketing and investor relations for mid-market buyout funds, and Euro Private Equity (a Flexstone predecessor).

"Our mission is to deliver attractive risk adjusted long term performance to our clients. The objective of ESG integration is to enrich our mission by making sure all portfolio managers and underlying companies are well-placed to develop a sustainable business model," Flexstone managing partner Eric Deram said.

Gilbert will be responsible for strategy, policies, data collection, reporting and processes.

"In 2020, we worked on a concrete approach to reinforce our ESG engagement and new thinking on how to use responsible investment to benefit both our clients and company as a whole," she said.

Industry fund Hostplus last year committed $100 million to Flexstone's Global Opportunities IV strategy, which has about 40 co-investments in US and European and private companies.

