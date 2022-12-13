Fixed interest themes you can't ignore: Janus Henderson

Newspaper icon
BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 13 DEC 2022   12:51PM

At the Janus Henderson 2023 outlook event, it was said there are three macro themes investors should bear in mind for the year ahead.

Janus Henderson's foremost macro themes to consider include the world's alignment into trading blocs, nationalisation, and the renewable energy revolution.

Janus Henderson head of Australian Fixed Interest Jay Sivapalan said: "In recent years, while events such as Brexit and the US/China trade wars led to the growing view that markets are de-globalising, our view is that rather than the start of de-globalisation, we are in fact witnessing the re-arrangement of global trade into like-minded trading, security and defence blocs."

However, Sivapalan expects trade to continue across bloc lines which should limit the economic impact for resources rich countries like Australia.

On nationalisation, he said: "When cut-off from the rest of the world during the pandemic, nations' vulnerabilities to supply dislocations and weaknesses in their manufacturing sectors were laid bare. While there has been suggestion by market participants that a trend of nationalisation has emerged, this implies countries are pursuing a closed economic model."

But, Janus Henderson believes that rather than nationalism, economies are more likely to pursue an agenda of national resilience and security, while remaining open to trade.

For Australia, this means becoming self-sufficient in a period of growing geo-political instability.

"We expect investment in defence, cyber-security, health systems and advanced manufacturing, as well as other sectors identified as vulnerabilities," Sivapalan said.

Meanwhile, Sivapalan stated that the transition to renewable energy and targeting net zero emissions is likely to give rise to opportunities and risks for investors.

"The risks range from physical asset risk, stranded asset risk and revenue loss," Sivapalan said.

"The potential opportunities are broad and include initiatives related to green hydrogen, solar, wind, hydro-electric power generation and battery storage, along with the infrastructure required to enable the electrification of the economy."

He added that with large scale capital investment, Australia has the potential to become a leader in renewable energy generation, enabling an economic growth engine if the opportunity is seized. This will require the re-allocation of capital away from fossil fuel energy generation, along with levels of new investment not seen in decades.

Sivapalan concluded that with so many themes at play, the path ahead for the economy won't have the same degree of stability and certainty that investors have previously enjoyed.

