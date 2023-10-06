Fixed income expected to be hotter than stocks: Report

According to Geneva-based investment house Managing Partners Group (MPG), 92% of institutional investors and wealth managers believe ongoing market volatility and the prospect of recession will make fixed income more attractive than equities over the next two years.

The research, commissioned by MPG in July, surveyed 100 investment professionals working for pension funds, insurance companies, asset managers, family offices, other institutional investors, and wealth managers with a total of $405 billion assets under management (AUM) across the globe.

It found 7% of respondents expect fixed income to retain its current relative attraction next to equities, and only 1% said the asset class will become less attractive than stocks.

Despite this, 15% of wealth managers said they are "very under-exposed" and 54% reveal they are "slightly under-exposed" to fixed income.

Just over a quarter (26%) said they have the right level of exposure to fixed income, and 5% of respondents believe they are overexposed.

When asked what the top reasons are for holding allocations to fixed income, respondents selected a predictable income stream, followed by the return on capital, diversification benefits, and the fact that bonds are lower risk than equities.

Commenting on the research, MPG chief executive Jeremy Leach said: "Bond markets suffered a bloodbath in 2022, with the value of global bonds falling by more than 30%; their worst performance in over 200 years, so it is understandable some investors have been under-exposed to fixed income."

But as yields return to their highest levels for a decade and a half, and equities continue to look volatile with a recession on the horizon, "it could be time to consider increasing allocations to bonds," he added.