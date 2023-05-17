Newspaper icon
Economics

Fitch gives Labor budget AAA rating

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 MAY 2023   12:43PM

For the first time under a Labor government, Fitch has handed down a AAA rating to the May budget.

In a statement, Fitch applauded the government for its spending restraint and said the nation's public finances had outperformed expectations.

"The commitment in the budget to save most of the revenue windfalls over the five-year budget horizon signals a commitment to prudent fiscal management," it commented.

Fitch further highlighted the government's attempts to address the structural pressures on the budget, including through its responsible revenue measures.

In response, Treasurer Jim Chalmers called the rating a "resounding endorsement" of the government's economic and fiscal strategy.

"Our responsible budget management means lower deficits, less debt and savings on interest costs. Across our first two budgets, we are returning 87% of tax upgrades to the bottom line," he said.

"This is more than double the previous government's effort of around 40%."

Chalmers commented that by returning most revenue upgrades to the budget, it's projected to save about $83 billion in interest costs over the 12 years from 2033 to 2034.

"The budget is forecast to return to surplus in 2022-23 before most of the major advanced economies," he said.

"The Albanese government has been able to deliver a stronger fiscal position while providing cost-of-living relief to Australian families, investing in skills and growth, and funding the services Australians rely on."

Fitch explained Australia's rating is underpinned by the country's high income per capita, as well as strong institutions and an effective policy framework.

"... which facilitated nearly 30 consecutive years of economic growth before the Covid-19 pandemic and continues to support resilient growth outcomes amid global shocks," it said.

"The recent outperformance of public finances relative to our expectations further supports the stable outlook."

On a general government basis, Fitch forecasted the fiscal deficit to narrow to 1.2% of GDP in FY23, ending June 2023, from 3.8% in FY22.

"The federal government is set to achieve its first underlying cash surplus in 15 years at 0.2% of GDP in FY23, from a 1.4% deficit in FY22, according to the FY24 budget on May 9," it said.

"This is well below the 1.5% of GDP FY23 deficit forecast in the October 2022 budget due to robust revenue from a strong labour market and buoyant commodity prices, combined with spending restraint."

Fitch also weighed in on the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) decision and said it believed the tightening cycle is at the end.

"We believe that the RBA has reached the end of its tightening cycle following its 25bp policy rate hike earlier this month to 3.85%," it commented.

"This represents a cumulative 375bp policy rate increase since May 2022. Inflation was high at 7% in 1Q23 but is past its peak. We forecast inflation to drop to 3.5% by end-2023, but services inflation could prove persistent."

