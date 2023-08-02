Newspaper icon
Economics

Fitch downgrades US credit rating

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 AUG 2023   12:08PM

Fitch has downgraded the US's credit rating to AA+ from AAA, citing fiscal deterioration, a growing government debt burden, and an erosion of governance that has manifested in repeated debt limit standoffs.

"Over the next decade, higher interest rates and the rising debt stock will increase the interest service burden, while an aging population and rising healthcare costs will raise spending on the elderly absent fiscal policy reforms," Fitch said.

Of note, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) forecasts that interest costs will double by 2033 to 3.6% of GDP. It also estimates a rise in mandatory spending on Medicare and social security by 1.5% of GDP over the same period.

Further, Fitch expects government deficit to rise to 6.3% of GDP in 2023, from 3.7% in 2022. The ratings agency said this reflected cyclically weaker federal revenues, new spending initiatives and a higher interest burden. It doesn't foresee any substantive fiscal consolidation measures ahead of the November 2024 elections.

Regarding the erosion of governance, Fitch believes there's been a steady deterioration in standards over the last 20 years, including on fiscal and debt matters.

"The repeated debt-limit political standoffs and last-minute resolutions have eroded confidence in fiscal management. In addition, the government lacks a medium-term fiscal framework, unlike most peers, and has a complex budgeting process," Fitch said.

"These factors, along with several economic shocks as well as tax cuts and new spending initiatives, have contributed to successive debt increases over the last decade. Additionally, there has been only limited progress in tackling medium-term challenges related to rising social security and Medicare costs due to an aging population."

Nevertheless, Fitch praised the US's large, advanced, well-diversified, and high-income economy, supported by a dynamic business environment. It also observed that the US dollar is the world's preeminent reserve currency, which gives the government extraordinary financing flexibility.

