Investment
First Sentier partners with AlbaCore Capital

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 21 MAR 2023   12:27PM

First Sentier Investors (FSI) has partnered with AlbaCore Capital Group, securing an undisclosed majority stake in the European credit manager.

AlbaCore's senior team will retain a minority stake in the business but operate with autonomy, with no changes to its teams, office locations or brand.

FSI said the strategic partnership with AlbaCore will diversify its investment capabilities and expand its global footprint. The partnership will provide clients with access to a range of corporate credit product offerings, including private credit.

FSI chief executive Mark Steinberg said: "We identified alternative credit as a strategically important space for us to consider and we felt that AlbaCore's unique position in the European market, its growth trajectory and strong investment performance would be complementary to our existing capabilities."

AlbaCore managing partner and chief investment officer David Allen noted the strong cultural alignment between both firms.

Allen also said the partnership will bolster AlbaCore's growth prospects by extending its market reach, deepening it product offerings, and collaborating with FSI's Responsible Investment team on responsible investment approaches.

FSI was advised by Berkshire Global Advisors, Simmons & Simmons, and Ernst & Young for its strategic partnership with AlbaCore.

The completion of the partnership is targeted for Q3 2023, pending regulatory approvals.

Read more: AlbaCore Capital GroupFirst Sentier InvestorsDavid AllenMark Steinberg
