First Sentier clients walk away with $13bn

The fund manager bled $12.6 billion in outflows across several managed funds in the year to March, Rainmaker research shows.

Four of First Sentier Investors' products lost more than $1 billion in net flows each, Rainmaker's latest Wholesale managed funds net flows reveals, making it the only fund manager to suffer double-digit outflows during the period.

Together with Magellan Financial Group, which lost $6 billion, and Pendal Group which lost $5 billion, the trio accounted for $24 billion in negative net flows.

"Investors have not been immune to the economic headwinds of the past 12 months. We have been navigating the challenging environment and supporting our clients' needs for liquidity or as they reposition or rebalance portfolios," an FSI spokesperson wrote in a statement to Financial Standard.

"While we cannot speak for the reasons clients might move their money, we do observe that volatile markets tend to see more movements. For example, cash is an asset class that sees volatility of flows based on interest rates - a higher interest rate environment may see clients seeking to take advantage of higher yields."

One fund that took a massive hit, the First Sentier Wholesale Imputation Fund, recorded a net return of -2.5% in the year to March, while its benchmark reported -0.6%.

FSI did not specifically comment on the outflows or performance of the funds in question but said that its "investment performance, in aggregate, is strong across our suite of capabilities and we are above our long-term target for performance relative to benchmarks across time frames."

"Our focus remains on delivering sustainable long-term investment returns across a range of different asset classes which ensure our clients can meet investment objectives wherever they operate in the world and whatever the economic conditions," the fund manager said.

Mitsubishi UFG Financial Group acquired FSI in 2019 for $4.2 billion. It was previously known as Colonial First State Global Asset Management when it was owned by the Commonwealth Bank.

Of the 154 managers Rainmaker assessed, 88 reported net losses, which equated to 58% negative net flows.

The redemptions are a stark contrast to March 2022, which saw total positive inflows of $28 billion.

Exchange-traded products and fixed interest were the winners in the latest round of reporting.

Betashares products raked in $3.2 billion, followed by Macquarie with $2.6 billion and VanEck with $1.9 billion.

Meanwhile, the La Trobe Australian Credit Fund 12 Month Term Account received a $1.2 billion boost in FUM, ending the period at $7.3 billion.

Macquarie's Enhanced Australian Fixed Interest Fund, with $1.1 of positive net flows, saw FUM jump 62% to $3 billion.