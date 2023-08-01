FinClear buys cash investment platform

Adding to its growing suite of services, FinClear acquired Transact1, a cash investment solution used by both wholesale and institutional investors.

FinClear said it is capitalising on growing demand for cash investment products, saying Transact1 positions it well for further growth in demand down the line.

Transact1 operates a cloud-based platform which hosts numerous superannuation funds, international banks, and Australia's big four. It offers investors an aggregated selection of cash investment products and provides automated price discovery, portfolio optimisation, administration, and compliance services to meet regulatory and risk management needs.

It also operated the Wealth Cash Income Fund, a term deposit managed fund for smaller investments, diversified across numerous banks. FinClear said this gives its clients a readily available solution, accessing high interest term deposits with administrative burden.

Under the deal, the Transact1 team will continue to be based in Brisbane and led by chief executive Bill Keogh.

"We're thrilled to welcome Transact1 into the FinClear Group. It is an exceptional business with a proven track record of combining technology, strong client and banking relationships, and expertise in cash investing," FinClear chief executive David Ferrall said.

"Our thesis for FinClear has always been, to achieve critical scale in our core operational business and then begin adding further products and services that deliver genuine benefits to our clients.

"Enhanced cash management capabilities have become a core requirement for our clients given current economic conditions and we look forward to collaborating with Bill Keogh and his team to scale this offering and take advantage of the technology, IP and relationships the acquisition will bring."

Meantime, Keogh said he is also delighted with the partnership. "The confidence in getting the best price, using automation to transact while meeting compliance requirements has become paramount [for clients]."

"With FinClear's support, we are well-positioned to scale our business and engage with a broader set of counterparties, meeting the evolving needs of the market."