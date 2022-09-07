Newspaper icon
Financial stress at record highs: AMP

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 SEP 2022   12:36PM

Australian workers' financial stress has risen sharply, costing the economy $67 billion in lost productivity annually.

According to AMP's 2022 Financial Wellness report, stress is higher than ever, almost doubling over the past two years.

"The key drivers of this slump in financial wellness are employees' dissatisfaction with their current financial situation and the practical difficulties of meeting monthly expenses," the report explained.

"This stress is compounded by increasing concerns about living costs as a result of volatile investment markets, rising inflation and higher interest rates."

In 2022, nearly a million workers are severely financially distressed which AMP principally attributes to people's dissatisfaction with their current circumstances and worries about the future.

The report showed that financial stress has amplified across all income levels, but women, single parents and part-time workers suffer the most.

It further revealed that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities are at a significant disadvantage compared to the non-indigenous population in terms of meeting expenses, savings balances and use of financial products and services.

Meanwhile, on how financial stress affects workers, 21% of employees admitted that their productivity has fallen because of financial stress.

In the last two months, on average employees have spent almost 11 work hours dealing with financial matters and stress at work.

Nevertheless, AMP said it's important to put these results into perspective.

"Australian workers have been lashed by economic dislocation for over two years and this has had predictable effects on financial wellness," it said.

The report revealed the 73% of employees, continue to work to the best of their ability.

General employee engagement, reflected in questions about pride in work, morale at work and pride in their employer has not fallen."

"It's no surprise we're more financially stressed than ever," said AMP general manager of member engagement Stephen Owen.

"Following an emotionally unsettling two to three years with we're now facing rising interest rates, general cost of living pressures, a property downturn and jittery investment markets."

Owen added stress impacts on women, single parents and younger Australians are particularly concerning. That said, he believes there are reasons to be optimistic.

"Unemployment is at historic lows, our economy is in relatively robust shape, despite inflationary pressures, and new flexible ways of working are seemingly here to stay, easing the logistical pressure cooker for many families and reducing household expenditure."

Owens upended that rising stress has been a catalyst for many Australians to engage with their finances.

"More of us are recognising that simple steps such as setting financial goals, establishing a budget and accessing credible online educational resources can have a positive impact on financial peace of mind."

He concluded these actions are the foundations for financial well-being, irrespective of income and age.

Read more: AMPFinancial WellnessAboriginal and Torres Strait IslanderATSIStephen Owen
