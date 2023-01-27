Newspaper icon
Financial services leaders recognised: 2023 Australia Day Honours

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 27 JAN 2023   12:23PM

Financial services leaders have been recognised in the 2023 Australia Day Honours list for their contributions to the community and industry.

The 2023 Australia Day Honours List has recognised 1047 recipients from various fields, including financial services, for their contributions to community and industry.

Commonwealth Super Corporation (CSC) board member Juliet Brown has been appointed as a Member of the Order for her significant service to the insurance and superannuation industries.

Brown was previously awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia in 2015.

Former ESS Super president John Simpson has also been appointed as a Member of the Order for significant service to the business sector, to education and the community.

Bell Potter founder Colin Bell was posthumously awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for service to the financial services sector.

Former Zurich Australia Superannuation chair Winsome Hall was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for service to the community through a range of roles.

Global Impact Initiative founder and chief executive Giles Gunesekera was also awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for contribution to social welfare and community services.

On his award, Gunesekera said he felt honoured and humbled, never expecting to be recognised in such an amazing way.

Governor-General of Australia David Hurley commented that the recipients have had a significant impact at the local, national and international level.

He added it's encouraging to see an increase in diversity in the Order of Australia.

Expert Feed

