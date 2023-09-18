Financial planning veteran launches ideas exchange

Financial planning veteran launches ideas exchangeBY ANDREW MCKEAN | MONDAY, 18 SEP 2023 12:43PM
TownsendCobain Private Wealth partner Tim Townsend has launched a forum-based initiative, WealthLeaders eXchange, targeting financial advisers involved in the investment decision-making process and with client assets of at least $200 million.
"What we've observed over recent years is a fragmentation of advisory networks, which has made it increasingly challenging for advisers to connect deeply with their peers, especially concerning investment-related matters," Townsend said.
"With WealthLeaders eXchange, our vision is to create a dynamic platform that empowers leading advisers to exchange ideas and insights, ultimately raising the bar for best practices in our industry."
The platform is guided by the belief that financial advice practices are more inclined to collaborate with fund managers that offer valuable insights and understand their unique challenges.
To that end, WealthLeaders eXchange hopes to facilitate high-value interactions by bringing together top-tier financial advisers with a curated group of fund managers. Such connections could enable fund managers to identify who could benefit from their solutions, create market-specific offerings, and become trusted solution providers to advisers.
Co-founding WealthLeaders eXchange alongside Townsend is Watershed Funds Management investment analyst Graeme Miller, and CFA Society executive officer Samantha Noy.
The initiative has two forums planned for 2024, the first taking place in Melbourne on May 15 and subsequently in Sydney on November 13.
Warakirri Asset Management has committed to being a foundation sponsor for both inaugural gatherings.
Warakirri head of distribution Stuart Devlin commented: "WealthLeaders eXchange presents an exceptional opportunity for us to collaborate with top-tier advisers, share invaluable insights, and contribute to a community dedicated to delivering best-in-class investment solutions for clients."
