Executive Appointments
Fiducian grows adviser network
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 APR 2020   12:05PM

Fiducian Financial Services has added three new advisers to its national financial planning network, taking its total to 74.

The company said it has continued to grow, opening two new franchises at the end of 2019 with three more set to open this month. The advisers and practices weren't disclosed.

Fiducian's executive chair (financial planning) Robby Southall said growing the network during these strong uncertain times allows the company to provide greater support to its clients, while also delivering opportunities and keeping people in essential work.

"We are pleased to welcome new businesses and planners to the team and continue to offer opportunities for those looking to use established processes which will help them to provide excellent service to their clients," Southall said.

"We will continue to grow our business in order to continue to put our planners, staff, clients, stakeholders, and community needs first".

Fiducian said financial services are in high demand as anxious investors try to navigate the COVID-19 crisis, impacting not only millions of lives through health concerns but furthermore on the economic marketplace.

"Since January the world has been shaken by the impacts of the global pandemic, COVID-19. It is hard to see a positive during these dark days," Fiducian said.

"However, one undeniable positive is shown in the millions of people who have banded together through love and support for their community."

