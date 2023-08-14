Fiducian eyes IFAs, South Australia for inflows

Fiducian is betting on the independent financial adviser (IFA) market and its South Australian presence to bolster its inflows as it sets an ambitious plan to exceed its performance reported in the 2023 financial year.

The ASX-listed group's latest full-year results saw net inflows of $265 million out of the total $364 million came from its aligned advisers.

Fiducian's funds under advice (FUA) increased by 5% to $4.6 billion year on year. IFAs account for 14% of total FUA.

"Efforts are underway to build new relationships and increase net inflows from non-aligned financial adviser groups, in particular, through SMA administration services and wider adoption of our existing platforms and funds," Fiducian executive chair Indy Singh said.

Its acquisition of People's Choice Credit Union's financial planning business (PCCU) in February 2022 added 40 new staff members to the offices in South Australia and Darwin. At the time it was acquired, PCCU had FUA of $1.1 billion. This has now dropped to $854 million.

In January 2023, it acquired a Victorian-based advice firm with $16 million of FUA, which it expects to generate $103,000 in recurring revenue.

Singh said he expects net inflows to rise in 2024 as newer financial advisers, particularly those from PCCU in South Australia and the Northern Territory "along with new franchised offices, appreciate the many benefits of the Fiducian compliant process for clients".

"Fiducian expects the highest level of compliance and client service from its financial planning network. It is possible, that we may have one of the highest supervisory management to financial adviser ratios in Australia, but we feel this is necessary," he said.

Singh noted that the rate of improvement in South Australia is "reassuring" as its performance in recent months "could well propel it to the position of our largest contributor to new funds inflow in 2023-24".

Fiducian had 80 financial advisers in its books operating in 45 offices nationwide. It opened three new offices in New South Wales during the year located in Illawarra, Ultimo, and Sutherland.

During the period, it launched a badged investment bond in partnership with Generation Life via the Fiducian Growth Fund in a bid to "pre-empt the government's proposed $3 million cap to superannuation balances for tax concession".

Fiducian grew its funds under management advice and administration (FUMAA) by 13% to $12.3 billion.

While revenues rose 8% to $73.3 million in the period, underlying net profit after tax trended down 4% to $15.1 million. Statutory NPAT was also down 7% year on year to $12.3 million.

"Our focus will remain on generating inflows through organic and inorganic growth, while further acquisitions of client bases are being negotiated," Singh said.