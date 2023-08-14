Fiducian eyes IFAs, South Australia for inflows

Fiducian eyes IFAs, South Australia for inflowsBY KARREN VERGARA | MONDAY, 14 AUG 2023 12:16PM
Read more: Fiducian, PCCU, Indy Singh
Fiducian is betting on the independent financial adviser (IFA) market and its South Australian presence to bolster its inflows as it sets an ambitious plan to exceed its performance reported in the 2023 financial year.
The ASX-listed group's latest full-year results saw net inflows of $265 million out of the total $364 million came from its aligned advisers.
Fiducian's funds under advice (FUA) increased by 5% to $4.6 billion year on year. IFAs account for 14% of total FUA.
"Efforts are underway to build new relationships and increase net inflows from non-aligned financial adviser groups, in particular, through SMA administration services and wider adoption of our existing platforms and funds," Fiducian executive chair Indy Singh said.
Its acquisition of People's Choice Credit Union's financial planning business (PCCU) in February 2022 added 40 new staff members to the offices in South Australia and Darwin. At the time it was acquired, PCCU had FUA of $1.1 billion. This has now dropped to $854 million.
In January 2023, it acquired a Victorian-based advice firm with $16 million of FUA, which it expects to generate $103,000 in recurring revenue.
Singh said he expects net inflows to rise in 2024 as newer financial advisers, particularly those from PCCU in South Australia and the Northern Territory "along with new franchised offices, appreciate the many benefits of the Fiducian compliant process for clients".
"Fiducian expects the highest level of compliance and client service from its financial planning network. It is possible, that we may have one of the highest supervisory management to financial adviser ratios in Australia, but we feel this is necessary," he said.
Singh noted that the rate of improvement in South Australia is "reassuring" as its performance in recent months "could well propel it to the position of our largest contributor to new funds inflow in 2023-24".
Fiducian had 80 financial advisers in its books operating in 45 offices nationwide. It opened three new offices in New South Wales during the year located in Illawarra, Ultimo, and Sutherland.
During the period, it launched a badged investment bond in partnership with Generation Life via the Fiducian Growth Fund in a bid to "pre-empt the government's proposed $3 million cap to superannuation balances for tax concession".
Fiducian grew its funds under management advice and administration (FUMAA) by 13% to $12.3 billion.
While revenues rose 8% to $73.3 million in the period, underlying net profit after tax trended down 4% to $15.1 million. Statutory NPAT was also down 7% year on year to $12.3 million.
"Our focus will remain on generating inflows through organic and inorganic growth, while further acquisitions of client bases are being negotiated," Singh said.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Equity Trustees to exit UK, Ireland|
Challenger Life books record annuity sales|
Super funds prime distributor of death, TPD cover|
Franklin Templeton launches alternatives fund in Australia|
|Sponsored by
Cash is king; income investing is Queen
Exploring insights for advisers on using income stocks in your client portfolios including tips and four stock ideas to consider.
|Sponsored by
The impact of population growth on the economy & property
How are our economic fortunes impacted by population growth post pandemic?
|Sponsored by
Sustainability and returns drive thematic investing growth
Read the 2023 BNP Paribas Thematics Barometer. Discover how 84% of investors expect a positive impact on long-term performance of thematic investing.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Hybrid advice is a runway to full advice
Why philanthropy is a growing part of financial advice
I asked ChatGPT for financial advice: Here's what happened
From remediation to rigorous due diligence: Transforming AFSL practices for financial success
Angus Whiteley
STAFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS PTY LTD