Financial Planning
Fiducian expands adviser base, increases FUA

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 13 FEB 2023   12:41PM

Fiducian saw the number of its financial advisers grow from 66 to 84 representatives in the second half of 2022 and flagged that another five franchises are in the process of joining the fold.

Releasing its half-year report on the ASX this morning, Fiducian's funds under advice slightly rose by 3% to $5 billion at the end of December 2022.

Funds under administration reached $3.1 billion and overall, funds under management, administration and advice went up by 3% to $11.9 billion.

In early 2022, Fiducian acquired People's Choice Credit Union's financial planning business (PCCU), whereby 3500 clients transitioned, stating that the process "took longer than anticipated while we completed the required actions to ensure regulator compliance."

PCCU contributed $5.4 million in annualised net revenue, which Fiducian said was lower than expected because of a decline in funds under advice.

"In time, inflation will be tamed and as always wars, and the impact of pandemics will end. Management has worked hard and judiciously through the turmoil and positioned all areas of the company for the future growth by utilising its vast cache of intellectual capital," he said.

Furthermore, FUMAA has already increased by 4% to $12.3 billion at the end of January 2023, Singh said, adding that "with positive economic news to come, our people stakeholders and shareholders would benefit over time".

During the last six months of 2022, Fiducian launched Auxilium, an in-house platform for separately managed accounts targeting independent financial advisers.

It also launched Deep Green SMA in a bid to capture the ESG segment.

The group's underlying net profit after tax dipped 9% to $7 million year on year, while statutory NPAT dropped 17% to $5.5 million.

The ASX-listed firm now has 181 staff in total, with four new offices opening in South Australia and one in the Northern Territory.

