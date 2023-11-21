Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Fidelity International chief exits

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 21 NOV 2023   12:43PM

Anne Richards, the chief executive of Fidelity International, is retiring from her post after five years.

Before Fidelity International, she was the chief executive of M&G Investments and Aberdeen Asset Management's global chief investment officer.

London-based Richards currently serves on Women on Boards as an ambassador and is on the advisory board of The Lord Mayor's Appeal.

With a background in engineering, she began her career as a research fellow at intergovernmental organisation CERN. She is also the former chair of the UK Financial Conduct Authority's Practitioner Panel and was appointed a board member of the Institute of International Finance (IIF) in December 2020.

She was appointed a Dame Commander (DBE) in June 2021 for her services to financial services, women, education and science.

Fidelity International chair Abby Johnson said: "Over the last five years Anne has accomplished a tremendous amount for our organisation in service of our clients. She has spearheaded the build out of a wide range of new capabilities and services across multiple markets, as well as our firmwide approach to sustainability, setting us firmly on the path for the future."

"She made significant progress in building a more diverse and inclusive workplace, leading initiatives such as enhanced parental leave, carers leave and dynamic working, ensuring we are well placed to attract and retain the best talent in a post pandemic world," Johnson said.

Richards also announced on LinkedIn that she will be retiring from "full-time executive life and will be stepping down as Fidelity International CEO in 2024".

"I am delighted to share that I will be remaining with the business as Vice Chair and will be focused on helping the organisation with its key external relationships, including strategic partners and other key stakeholders," she wrote.

"I will remain focused as ever as CEO through this period of transition - details of which will be shared in due course. It has been the privilege of my life to lead Fidelity International and steward it on its journey over the last five years. Fidelity is a company with a rich heritage that puts the client at the heart of what is does. It is also full of wonderful people who it has been a pleasure to work with. I am looking forward to continuing to work with them all in my new capacity when the times comes."

