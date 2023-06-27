Fidante partners with Proterra Asia

Challenger's multi-affiliate has entered a strategic partnership with Proterra Investment Partners Asia via a minority stake.

Fidante said the private equity investor, which focuses on the Asian food and agribusiness sectors, aligns with its overarching objectives, and builds on an existing distribution agreement between the firms.

Fidante said under the partnership its distribution support for Proterra Asia's food strategy will extend beyond the UK and Europe to also cover Australia, Japan, and other agreed jurisdictions.

Challenger chief executive of funds management Victor Rodriguez commented that diversifying Fidante's capability and offering in the alternatives space is a strong area of focus.

"Proterra Asia's commitment to supporting and investing in sustainable food and agriculture businesses in Asia is a highly sought-after proposition to global investors seeking innovative, high growth opportunities," he said.

"We are excited to support Proterra Asia to bring their exceptional offering to investors in strategic markets, whilst enabling Proterra Asia to maintain their diligent focus on investing in the dynamic food and agriculture landscape in Asia."

Proterra Asia has over US$1 billion invested and operates out of Singapore, Shanghai and Mumbai.

Its food strategy, which reaches more than 250 million consumers per year, capitalises on the growing demand driven by expanding urban populations focused on health, nutrition, convenience, social impact, and sustainability.

Proterra Asia managing partner Tai Lin said the firm has enjoyed a highly productive collaboration with Fidante over the past few years, "including most recently in the successful final close of Proterra Asia Food Fund 3 in October 2022."

"We are pleased to be deepening our relationship with Fidante through this minority investment, leveraging their network and market expertise globally," he said.